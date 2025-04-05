The buzz intensified when visuals of Dhoni’s parents, Pan Singh and Devika Devi, wife Sakshi, and daughter Ziva, surfaced from the stands

MS Dhoni. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article IPL 2025: CSK uses classic Tamil meme to dismiss MS Dhoni's retirement speculation x 00:00

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) put to rest swirling rumours about MS Dhoni's retirement in classic fashion, with a witty social media post. As speculation gained momentum ahead of Saturday’s IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, rumoured to be Dhoni’s final outing, CSK turned to their trademark meme game to silence the chatter.

The buzz intensified when visuals of Dhoni’s parents, Pan Singh and Devika Devi, wife Sakshi, and daughter Ziva, surfaced from the stands. It marked the first time the veteran cricketer’s family attended an IPL match in person together.

To counter the speculation, CSK posted a meme from a popular Tamil film on platform X (formerly Twitter), captioned simply 'no context'. While cryptic at first glance, fans familiar with CSK’s meme culture recognised the subtle dismissal of the retirement narrative.

The referenced scene features a character urging a crowd to disperse and stop discussing a drawn-out issue, a pointed nod to the media frenzy around the former India captain.

The retirement rumours initially sparked when CSK batting coach Michael Hussey hinted that Dhoni might return as captain for the game, with regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad reportedly nursing a wrist injury from the clash against Rajasthan Royals. However, Gaikwad recovered in time and led the team as usual.

Unfortunately for CSK, their performance on the field didn’t match the off-field theatrics. They allowed Delhi Capitals to pile up 183 runs on a tricky, two-paced surface and faltered in the chase, ultimately losing by 25 runs. Despite the defeat, the Dhoni retirement narrative was effectively shut down, at least for now, by the franchise’s clever, no-fuss response.

MS Dhoni in IPL 2025

A closer look at the numbers paints a telling picture: in CSK's 18 victories since IPL 2023, Dhoni has managed just 3 runs. Conversely, in the 14 matches they’ve lost, he has amassed 166 runs at an average of 83, including an unbeaten 37 against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam, indicating he often steps up when the team is struggling.

Across his last 68 appearances, the 43-year-old has scored 1,033 runs at an impressive average of 49.19 and a strike rate of 133.29, featuring four half-centuries and a highest score of 70 not out.

