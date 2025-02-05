Eknath Shinde directs surprise checks on hostel food quality during review meet

Deputy CM instructed bureaucrats, ministers to take direct responsibility for food quality in Social Justice Department-run hostels and schools

(From left) SJD Minister Sanjay Shirsat and Dy CM Eknath Shinde during the meet

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked all bureaucrats, ministers, secretaries, and officers overseeing the welfare of students in hostels and schools managed by the Social Justice Department, to personally taste the food served to the children. Addressing the review meeting of the social justice department on Tuesday in Mumbai, Shinde emphasised the importance of ensuring high-quality food and instructed officials to take direct responsibility for assessing the meals provided at these facilities.

“There should be no compromise in the quality of the food served to students. I instruct that all secretaries, and officers personally taste the food served at these hostels and schools,” Shinde stated during a review meeting of the department's initiatives. Besides these instructions, Shinde even asked officials and ministers to conduct surprise visits to ensure good quality of food, cleanliness and ensure the facilities meet the necessary standards, especially student safety and hygiene of their living conditions.

The meeting was attended by Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat, Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse and other senior government officials. Last year after assuming social justice ministerial charge, Shirsat made a surprise visit to one of the hostels run by his department. The minister during the visit was shocked to know that the hostel lacked a washroom. “People responsible for not providing basic facilities would face action,” the minister mentioned during the visit. Further during the meeting Shinde categorically instructed that the benefits of various schemes are deposited directly in the bank accounts.