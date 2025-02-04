The Ladki Bahin Yojana is widely credited to have contributed to the BJP-led coalition's big win in the state assembly polls in November 2024

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde x 00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said the Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue without interruption, reaffirming the Mahayuti government's commitment to the welfare of women, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ladki Bahin Yojana is widely credited to have contributed to the BJP-led coalition's big win in the state assembly polls in November 2024.

Women are provided a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 under the scheme.

The Shiv Sena headed by Shinde and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP are constituents of the ruling Mahayuti.

Addressing a gathering at an event in Thane city on Monday night, Shinde said, "The Mahayuti government would never allow the Ladki Bahin scheme to be discontinued," reported PTI.

He reiterated the government's commitment to social welfare programmes.

"Our responsibility has increased as we have been given another chance to serve the people," said Shinde, who holds charge of the housing and urban development departments, reported PTI.

He addressed concerns related to pending housing projects across Mumbai, Thane, Pune and the rest of Maharashtra.

The minister assured that stalled development projects, some pending for over 25 years, would now be completed in a time-bound manner.

He praised the cluster development scheme introduced by the Maharashtra government, calling it a one-of-a-kind initiative not seen in any other country.

It would effectively address shortcomings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme, particularly the exclusion of residents living on upper floors from rehabilitation benefits, Shinde said, reported PTI.

"The cluster scheme will provide a comprehensive solution for all types of rehabilitation and development, ensuring that every affected family receives the benefits they deserve," he said, reported PTI.

Taking a dig at political opponents, Shinde said his government does not merely show pictures and make grand announcements, but takes action and delivers results, reported PTI.

"Now that I am the housing minister, I will ensure that long-pending projects finally see the light of day and are completed on time," he said.

Raising income tax slab unprecedented, says Shinde hailing Union budget

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said raising the income tax slab to Rs 12 lakh in the Union Budget for 2025-26 was "unprecedented" and has underlined the role of the middle class, poor and weaker sections in the development of the country.

The budget has given justice to all sections of the society and is an assurance of realizing the dream of 'Viksit Bharat', Shinde said.

(With inputs from PTI)