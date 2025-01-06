The Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme, launched by the previous Eknath Shinde-led government in August last year to provide a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women, is likely to cost the state around Rs 46,000 crore annually

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate has said the Ladki Bahin Yojana is creating a burden on the state coffers, affecting its ability to implement the farm loan waiver scheme, reported news agency PTI.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme, launched by the previous Eknath Shinde-led government in August last year to provide a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women, is likely to cost the state around Rs 46,000 crore annually.

The scheme is said to have played a key role in the ruling Mahayuti's win in the state assembly elections held in November 2024.

Speaking to reporters in Pune on Sunday, Kokate said the financial strain caused by the Ladki Bahin Yojana has disrupted the state's ability to form a surplus that would otherwise be allocated for waiving the loans of farmers.

"The burden created by the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme has affected our ability to set aside funds for the farm loan waiver. We are reviewing the financial situation, and once the state's income increases, we will move forward with the loan waiver scheme in the next four to six months," the NCP leader said, reported PTI.

The state cooperation department is responsible for implementing the loan waiver decision, which will ultimately be made by the chief minister and deputy CMs, he said.

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare last week said the state government has decided to act on complaints about bogus beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, and sought information from the income tax and transport departments for their verification.

She also made it clear that the government would only address complaints pertaining to the bogus beneficiaries.

Tatkare, who previously managed the Women and Child Welfare Department and oversaw the scheme’s rollout, called the reports baseless. Speaking to a regional news channel, she said, “There is no question of re-scrutinising the applications of beneficiaries under this scheme. Around 2.34 crore women are receiving benefits, and all applications underwent thorough review before benefits were disbursed. Any news suggesting otherwise is incorrect.”

The Ladki Bahin scheme provides a monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500 to eligible women, with Mahayuti leaders pledging during the election campaign to increase this amount to Rs 2,100. While the scheme has been largely successful, Tatkare acknowledged the presence of complaints about certain women fraudulently availing funds.

"It will be the prerogative of the Women and Child Development (WCD) department to investigate these complaints and take appropriate action. However, I want to emphasise that no decision has been made to review or re-scrutinise the applications comprehensively," the NCP MLA added.

(With inputs from PTI)