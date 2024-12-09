Aditi Tatkare, former Maharashtra minister, refutes reports that the Mahayuti government plans to re-scrutinise Ladki Bahin scheme applications, affirming that all applications were thoroughly reviewed initially.

File Pic

Listen to this article No decision to recheck Ladki Bahin scheme applications, clarifies ex-minister Aditi Tatkare x 00:00

Former Maharashtra minister Aditi Tatkare has categorically dismissed reports suggesting that the Mahayuti government plans to re-scrutinise applications of women beneficiaries under the flagship “Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana”. The monthly cash-transfer scheme, credited as a significant factor in the Mahayuti coalition's electoral victory in last month’s assembly polls, remains a cornerstone of the state’s welfare initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tatkare, who previously managed the Women and Child Welfare Department and oversaw the scheme’s rollout, called the reports baseless. Speaking to a regional news channel, she said, “There is no question of re-scrutinising the applications of beneficiaries under this scheme. Around 2.34 crore women are receiving benefits, and all applications underwent thorough review before benefits were disbursed. Any news suggesting otherwise is incorrect.”

The Ladki Bahin scheme provides a monthly financial aid of ₹1,500 to eligible women, with Mahayuti leaders pledging during the election campaign to increase this amount to ₹2,100. While the scheme has been largely successful, Tatkare acknowledged the presence of complaints about certain women fraudulently availing funds.

"It will be the prerogative of the Women and Child Development (WCD) department to investigate these complaints and take appropriate action. However, I want to emphasise that no decision has been made to review or re-scrutinise the applications comprehensively," the NCP MLA added.

Her comments came after newly-appointed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed concerns regarding the scheme. He stated that while the government does not intend to scrap the initiative, it is essential to identify ineligible beneficiaries. “The scrutiny will follow a model similar to the PM Kisan Yojana, where ineligible recipients voluntarily surrendered their benefits. This approach will ensure fairness and reduce misuse of public funds,” Fadnavis had clarified earlier.

The scheme currently benefits over 2.43 crore women across Maharashtra, costing the state exchequer approximately ₹3,700 crore per month. Tatkare defended the scheme’s implementation process, reiterating that all applications had been rigorously vetted before disbursements began.

The scheme’s future adjustments, if any, will be focused on ensuring compliance with eligibility criteria while preserving its intended impact, according to Tatkare. The WCD department will address any grievances or fraudulent claims individually rather than resorting to a blanket re-scrutiny. PTI Reports.

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana remains a symbol of the government’s commitment to empowering women through financial aid. Both the current administration and opposition seem aligned on the importance of maintaining the scheme, albeit with measures to ensure its integrity.

(With inputs from PTI)