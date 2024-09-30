The Ladki Bahin Yojana is the flagship scheme of the Eknath Shinde government under which women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh get Rs 1500 per month as aid

PM Narendra Modi. File Pic/AFP

Listen to this article PM Modi to take part in Ladki Bahin scheme event in Thane on Oct 5 x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in visiting Maharashtra's Thane district on October 5 to take part in a 'Ladki Bahin' scheme event, a district official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event is reportedly connected to the state government's Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana and Women's Empowerment Mission, the official said.

In a release, the district administration said officials during the day reviewed the preparations for the event, including arrangements in case of rain, traffic management as well as parking logistics, according to the PTI.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana is the flagship scheme of the Eknath Shinde government under which women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh get Rs 1500 per month as aid.

The Women Empowerment Mission, launched in October last year by the Shinde government, aims to bring all schemes of the state and Union governments relating to socio-economic development of women onto one platform, the news agency reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, PM Modi had on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects of Rs 11,200 crore in Maharashtra via video conference.

His visit to Pune scheduled on September 26 was cancelled due to heavy rains in the city.

Prime Minister virtually inaugurated the Pune Metro section from District Court to Swargate, which also marks the completion of the Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1), reported the PTI.

The cost of the underground section between District Court to Swargate is around Rs 1,810 crore, as per officials.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for Swargate-Katraj extension of the Pune Metro Phase-1 to be developed at the cost of around Rs 2,955 crore.

This southern extension of 5.46 km is completely underground with three stations, namely Market Yard, Padmavati and Katraj, according to officials.

PM Modi also inaugurated Bidkin Industrial Area, a transformative project covering an expansive 7,855 acres under the National Industrial Corridor Development Program, situated 20 km south of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

The project developed under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor holds immense potential as a vibrant economic hub in the Marathwada region, the officials said, according to the PTI.

The central government has approved this project with an overall project cost of more than Rs 6,400 crore for development in three phases, they said.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Solapur Airport, which would significantly improve connectivity, making Solapur more accessible to tourists, business travellers and investors.

(with PTI inputs)