PM Modi was to flag off the Metro train line from District Court to Swargate in Pune and launch development projects of Rs 22,600 crore, ahead of the state assembly elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra: PM Modi's Pune visit cancelled after heavy rains x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune in Maharashtra on Thursday was cancelled due to the heavy rain situation in the city, officials said, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi was to flag off the Metro train line from District Court to Swargate in Pune and launch development projects of Rs 22,600 crore, ahead of the state assembly elections.

BJP sources confirmed that the PM Modi's Pune visit was cancelled. The new date for his visit will be announced later, reported PTI.

After heavy rains on Wednesday evening, the SP College ground, the venue of PM Modi's Pune visit, had muddy pools.

The MeT department has issued a warning of heavy showers in Pune and Mumbai for Thursday.

"The PM Modi's Pune visit has been cancelled and the programme officially postponed," Pune divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar said, reported PTI.

Maha-Metro spokesperson Hemant Sonawane said, "The programme has been cancelled due to the orange alert (for heavy rains) issued for Thursday by the IMD. If there are rains, people coming for the programme may face hassles, so for the safety of the people, the programme has been cancelled," reported PTI.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday visited the SP College ground and said arrangements were being made to ensure nobody is inconvenienced, reported PTI.

Mumbai traffic back on track after heavy rains; schools shut after IMD alert

Vehicular and rail traffic in Mumbai resumed on Thursday, a day after heavy rains battered the city, inundating low-lying areas, halting local trains in their tracks and forcing the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights.

A 45-year-old woman drowned in a drain overflowing due to heavy rains in suburban Andheri on Wednesday, police said.

The police helped a woman, who was in her ninth month of pregnancy, reach a hospital in Ghatkopar after she was unable to find a vehicle to go there due to heavy rains at night, an official said.

Rains stopped in most parts of the city on Thursday morning though skies were overcast.

Local trains, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, were running normally though some services were slightly delayed, as per officials.

Buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking also hit the roads since early morning.

(With inputs from PTI)