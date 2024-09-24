Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses energy, trade, and reaffirms support for Palestine

PM Narendra Modi with Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas; and Nepal’s PM KP Sharma Oli (right). Pic/PTI

Listen to this article PM Modi meets Nepal, Palestine leaders in New York x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held separate talks with world leaders, including his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, discussing various facets of bilateral ties and reaffirmed India’s support for the Palestinian people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Modi is in New York on the second leg of his three-day US visit and met the leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

“Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister KP Oli in New York. The India-Nepal friendship is very robust and we look forward to adding even more momentum to our ties. Our talks focused on issues such as energy, technology and trade,” Modi said in a post on X.

Modi to US CEOs: Bet on India’s rise

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged CEOs of US majors to take advantage of India’s growth story as the country is making all efforts to become the third largest economy of the world in his third term.

India is currently the fifth largest economy of the world after the US, China, Germany and Japan with a GDP of around USD 3.9 trillion. India has been the fastest growing large economies of the world with GDP growth rate of over 7 per cent for the last three consecutive years.

Addressing CEOs of the large US tech firms on Sunday, Modi said India will make every effort to become the third largest economy in the world in his third term (2024-29).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever