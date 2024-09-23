Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Congress and Sena UBT in tussle over Versova, Byculla seats
Mumbai: 4 minors to be tried as adults in Govandi honour-killing case
Heading to BKC today? Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions, key details inside
Mumbai: History sheeter arrested for assaulting minor girl
Mumbai: Man arrested for cheating Indian Navy officer
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > PM Modi attends tech CEOs roundtable in New York

PM Modi attends tech CEOs roundtable in New York

Updated on: 23 September,2024 09:55 AM IST  |  New York
PTI |

Top

The prime minister participated in the roundtable with CEOs of US-based firms working on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors

PM Modi attends tech CEOs roundtable in New York

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
PM Modi attends tech CEOs roundtable in New York
x
00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a roundtable with the CEOs of leading American companies, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, to enhance cooperation between India and the US in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors.


The meeting took place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Sunday during the second leg of Modi's three-day US visit.



The prime minister participated in the roundtable with CEOs of US-based firms working on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors.


Among those he met include Google CEO Pichai and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen.

Earlier in the day, Modi also addressed the Indian diaspora at the packed Nassau Veterans Coliseum on Long Island in New York.

Modi reached New York on Sunday after attending the Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

narendra modi PM Modi google sundar pichai world news new york united states of america International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK