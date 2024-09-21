PM Modi arrived in the US on Saturday for a three-day visit aimed at further strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. He will attend the Quad Summit, and also address a key event at the United Nations

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi arrived in the United States (US) on Saturday for a three-day visit aimed at further strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. He will be attending the Quad Summit, and also address a key event at the United Nations, news agency PTI reported.

Ahead of the Quad Leaders' Summit on the first day of the trip, PM Modi is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with US President Joe Biden as well as his Australian and Japanese counterparts Anthony Albanese and Fumio Kishida.

“I am confident the discussions throughout the day will contribute to making our planet better and addressing key global challenges,” PM Modi posted on X after arriving in Wilmington, Delaware, where the summit is to be held.

Earlier, the Indian diaspora greeted PM Modi at Philadelphia International Airport, from where he travelled to Wilmington, the hometown of President Biden.

PM Modi greeted the diaspora members, many of whom were dressed in traditional attire and waving the Indian tricolour. He walked along the fenced area, signed autographs for some, and shook hands with others.

“An energetic welcome in Philadelphia! The blessings of our diaspora are greatly cherished,” Modi said in another post on X.

“The Indian community has made a distinguished contribution in the USA, making a positive impact across diverse sectors. It’s always a pleasure to engage with them,” the prime minister added. “Let us celebrate the bonds that connect our nations!”

“PM @narendramodi arrives in the historic city of Philadelphia. An action-packed day with engagements in bilateral and Quad formats in Wilmington, Delaware lies ahead. Stay tuned!” the Ministry of External Affairs posted on X, along with photos.

“Welcoming PM @narendramodi for a special visit to the USA to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership! During the visit, the PM will meet @Potus for bilateral discussions, attend the 6th Quad Leaders' Summit, address the United Nations 'Summit of the Future', and hold several other substantive engagements, including with top tech CEOs and the Indian diaspora,” the Indian Embassy in the US posted on X.

PM Modi to address Indian diaspora on September 22

After Wilmington, Modi will head to New York to attend an Indian community event on Long Island on Sunday, September 22, and address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly the following day.

Other engagements include participating in a roundtable with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of American companies working on advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and semiconductors.

The annual Quad Summit in Wilmington is expected to launch several new initiatives aimed at boosting cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and exploring peaceful solutions to conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

In his departure statement from New Delhi, Modi said he looked forward to joining his counterparts—President Biden, Prime Minister Albanese, and Prime Minister Kishida—at the Quad Summit.

“The forum has emerged as a key group of like-minded nations working for peace, progress, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” he noted.

The four-member Quad, or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, champions a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. China, however, views it as an anti-Beijing grouping.

The Quad leaders are also expected to announce a “milestone” initiative aimed at preventing, detecting, treating, and mitigating the impact of cancer on patients and their families.

“I am eagerly looking forward to engaging with the Indian diaspora and prominent American business leaders, who are key stakeholders in the vibrant partnership between the world’s largest and oldest democracies,” Modi remarked.

“The Summit of the Future is a chance for the global community to chart a path towards a better future for humanity.

“I will share the views of one-sixth of humanity, as their stake in a peaceful and secure future is among the highest in the world,” the prime minister added.

The ‘Summit of the Future’ will bring together leaders from various nations to form a new global consensus on how to deliver a “better present and safeguard the future,” according to the UN.

(With PTI inputs)