Gleeful desis greet PM Modi right off the tarmac

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by members of the Indian community upon his arrival at Philadelphia airport. PIC/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in the US on a three-day visit to “further strengthen” India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Modi is set to meet US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in one-on-one interactions.

“I am sure the discussions throughout the day will contribute to making our planet better and addressing key global challenges,” Modi posted on X after reaching Wilmington, Delaware, the venue of the Summit. “An energetic welcome in Philadelphia! Our diaspora’s blessings are greatly cherished,” Modi said in another post on X.

It is pertinent to note that the gathering will be the first time that Joe Biden, as President, has ever asked a foreign leader to visit Wilmington, a reflection of his closeness with each dignitary. The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, “PM Narendra Modi arrives in the historic city of Philadelphia. An action-packed day with engagements in bilateral and Quad formats in Wilmington, Delaware lies ahead.”

