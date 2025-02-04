The BMC Budget 2025 was presented by Bhushan Gagrani, the state-appointed administrator of the civic body

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday hailed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget 2025, terming it as a relief for Mumbaikars and it signals the beginning 'Global Mumbai'.

The BMC on Tuesday presented Rs 74,427 crore budget for the financial year 2025-26.

Speaking to the press after the Cabinet meeting at the state Secretariat, Eknath Shinde said, "The Mumbai Municipal Corporation's budget of Rs 74,427 crores was presented today. Mumbai is rapidly developing and evolving. We have concreted the city's roads in two phases. This budget, which signals the beginning of a 'Global Mumbai,' deserves praise, and I commend Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Additional Commissioner Abhijit Bangar for their efforts."

An official statement said that the Mumbai Municipal Corporation presented a budget without any increase in taxes, fees, or penalties, providing relief to the common people of Mumbai and deputy CM Eknath Shinde described the budget as a positive, development-focused plan, taking into account the needs of all sections of society, from students and employees to workers and entrepreneurs. He believes this budget will mark the beginning of a modern Mumbai.

Eknath Shinde highlighted that the city's growth is evident in this budget, as it allocates Rs 43,000 crores for development work.

The statement said that it highlights the seriousness with which both the state and central governments are approaching Mumbai's development. The increase in capital expenditure is unprecedented, and the municipal corporation's revenue is expected to grow by Rs 7,000 crores in the coming year, a fact Eknath Shinde praised the BMC administration for.

The budget also includes Rs 1,000 crores earmarked for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

While promoting tourism in the city, the budget focuses on enhancing transportation speed and efficiency, it said.

Eknath Shinde further stated that the administration is committed to creating a pollution-free, pothole-free, and corruption-free Mumbai.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mumbai is emerging as the fintech capital of India, and this budget marks the beginning of the city's rise on the global stage," the statement further said.