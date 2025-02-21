Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has dismissed claims that the party has weakened after its worst-ever election performance, stating that the cadre is ready for a revival. He emphasised the need for course correction, grassroots engagement, and tackling ideological battles against the BJP.

File Pic

Listen to this article Congress still strong despite Maharashtra poll setback, says Sapkal x 00:00

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has dismissed suggestions that the party has weakened following its dismal performance in the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections. Despite securing just 16 seats, Sapkal insists the party remains resilient and is preparing for a course correction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling the current scenario a "do-or-die situation," Sapkal, who recently took charge as state Congress chief, affirmed his commitment to revitalising the party. "It is incorrect to assume that the cadre is demoralised. The election results were shocking, but our workers are eager for change. Winning only 16 seats does not signify weakness. You will witness their enthusiasm once we enter action mode," Sapkal told PTI in an interview.

According to PTI, the Congress, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance along with Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), contested 101 seats in last year’s elections but won just 16.

Sapkal also accused the BJP-led government of deliberately delaying local body elections. "The government does not appear to have any intention of holding civic polls, which have been pending for nearly two years. The Panchayati Raj amendments facilitated the devolution of power at the grassroots level, but the current administration is obstructing this process. People seem to have forgotten that elected representatives in the form of corporators and Zilla Parishad members once played a crucial role," he said, as per PTI reports.

Stressing the importance of these elections, Sapkal asserted that the principles of decentralisation enshrined in the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments were not being upheld. "India has over 4,250 MLAs and 750 MPs, but governance cannot be effectively carried out by only 5,000 elected representatives in a nation of 140 crore people, across 30 states, 8,000 cities, and more than six lakh villages. However, the BJP seeks to centralise power within the chief minister at the state level and the prime minister and home minister at the national level," he claimed.

He further alleged that legal complications over the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota were deliberately created to stall local elections. "Many litigations were filed on this issue, which was used as an excuse to delay polls," Sapkal stated, as per PTI.

Despite the party’s poor electoral performance, Sapkal remains determined to rebuild. "I have taken on the challenge of leading the state Congress unit, which faced its worst-ever performance in the Assembly polls. But I have the support of our cadre and leaders. This is a make-or-break moment for us," he told PTI.

According to PTI, Sapkal criticised the BJP’s strategy of shaping narratives against the Congress, stating that while perception-building is an effective political tool, ground realities are shaped by livelihood concerns such as farming costs, crop rates, unemployment, and inflation. "The government prioritises the interests of a few over the needs of the people," he alleged.

Sapkal also argued that the current political landscape has become an ideological battle between two factions: the Congress and the BJP. "There are only two ideologies today – that of the BJP and that of the Congress. We must fight this ideological battle unitedly and with discipline," he emphasised.

He further claimed that caste and religion are being exploited to create divisions in society. "We must ensure harmony is maintained in Maharashtra. The state’s social fabric has been strained, and we need to re-establish ‘sadbhavana’ (goodwill). If we fail, the crisis will not just impact future generations but also our present," he warned, according to PTI.

The Congress leader also asserted that his party has the strength to navigate this crisis. "The Congress has a strong foundation. However, the links between voters, cadre, and leaders have loosened. These need to be reinforced. Fixing responsibility, ensuring accountability, giving mass leaders key roles, accommodating loyalists, and replacing inefficient office-bearers are my focus areas," he said.

Sapkal added that sadbhavana meetings and training sessions would be conducted across the state as part of the party’s rebuilding efforts. "Unlike the BJP, whose backbone is the RSS, the Congress draws its strength from its legacy and traditions. The party’s DNA is intertwined with the country’s DNA because it is a mass-based organisation. We need to rectify any shortcomings within the party," he stated.

Acknowledging the challenging times the Congress is facing, Sapkal expressed confidence in the people. "The Congress trusts the people of this country and will continue to raise their concerns. There is not a single village in India that does not have a Congress worker. In times of struggle, unity prevails. While doubts are being cast on the party, the reality is that the Congress remains strong," he asserted, according to PTI reports.

(With inputs from PTI)