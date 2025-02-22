CM Fadnavis said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the Maharashtra state government is working on the ambitious housing project

CM Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra govt working to provide homes to 15.1 lakh families: CM Fadnavis x 00:00

The Maharashtra government is working to provide homes to 15.1 lakh families in the state, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday, reported the ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, were present in Maharashtra's Pune for the distribution of certificates to the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.

During the event, CM Fadnavis highlighted the state government's ambitious housing project.

CM Fadnavis said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Maharashtra state government is working to provide homes to 15.1 lakh families... We are investing Rs 70,000 crore for this purpose, and with the addition of solar energy, this investment will gradually rise to around Rs 1 lakh crore," according to the ANI.

CM Fadnavis lauded the Rural Development Department's contribution.

He said, "The work done by the Rural Development Department in such a good way is commendable. I congratulate the Rural Development Minister, Jaykumar Gore, our team from the District Council, the district officers, and all the various departments for their efforts."

He expressed appreciation for the efforts put into the project but reminded attendees that the work was ongoing.

"Your work has just begun; it is not yet complete," CM Fadnavis stated.

He explained that after the disbursement of the first installment of funds, it was essential to ensure that the "work has been done" as per the set guidelines, with "geo-tagging" and proper certification before proceeding to the second installment, as per the PTI.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 27th meeting of the Western Regional Council in Pune, where he underscored the importance of the cooperative sector in achieving India's ambitious goals

Speaking at the event, Amit Shah said, "PM Modi has set two targets for India--Viksit Bharat by 2047 and USD 5 trillion economy. These two goals can be achieved by the contribution of the cooperative sector, and that is why he has initiated the Union cooperative ministry."

He highlighted Maharashtra's contribution, stating, "If we take a broad look at the cooperative and urban cooperative banking sector in the country, there are a total of 1,465 cooperative banks, of which 460 are in Maharashtra alone. If there is any state with the highest number of urban cooperative banks in the country, it is Maharashtra. There are a total of 49 scheduled banks..."

(with ANI inputs)