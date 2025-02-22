The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party split in June 2022 and July 2023, respectively, with a faction each of the two parties joining the BJP-led Mahayuti and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)

Amit Shah. File Pic

Listen to this article People gave clear verdict on genuine Shiv Sena, NCP with thumping Mahayuti win, says Amit Shah in Pune x 00:00

The people of Maharashtra have given a clear verdict on which is the genuine Shiv Sena and NCP by ensuring a massive victory for the Mahayuti in the state assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Pune on Saturday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party split in June 2022 and July 2023, respectively, with a faction each of the two parties joining the BJP-led Mahayuti and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The Mahayuti comprising of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 230 of the 288 Maharashtra assembly seats in the polls held in November, while the Shiv Sena and NCP factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, respectively, fared poorly.

Speaking at an event where sanction letters were allotted to 20 lakh beneficiaries and first instalment was disbursed to 10 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Amit Shah said he was deeply grateful to the people of Maharashtra for the stellar support in the assembly polls, according to the PTI.

"Your blessings brought the Mahayuti to power, leading to the formation of the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government. By giving a historic mandate, the people of Maharashtra also delivered a clear verdict on which Shiv Sena and which NCP are genuine," Amit Shah said, as per the PTI.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the second phase of the PMAY was started in the first cabinet meeting after the NDA government came to power for a third consecutive term.

Today is a very momentous day as 20 lakh families have got their first house as part of the scheme, Amit Shah said.

"If there is one state that has got the maximum number of houses under PMAY, it is Maharashtra. Besides housing, the PM has ensured every household has a toilet, which has protected their self esteem," he said, the news agency reported.

By 2029, a total of five crore houses will come up under the scheme, of which allotment of 3.80 crore tenements is already over, the Union minister informed.

(with PTI inputs)