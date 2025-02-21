The situation of Shiv Sena (UBT) in the future will be worse, Yogesh Kadam said

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Maharashtra minister and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Yogesh Kadam on Friday said that several Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries were quitting and asserted the fate of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party will be worse than that of the MNS in some time, reported the PTI.

Yogesh Kadam, minister of state for home in the Devendra Fadnavis government, also said that Uddhav Thackeray was the son of late Bal Thackeray but he did not possess the ideology of the Shiv Sena founder.

"A lot of his companions have left and I think Uddhavji's (political) end is near. The situation of Shiv Sena (UBT) in the future will be worse than that of MNS. They will be finished in the local body elections," Kadam told PTI Videos.

No Shiv Sainik could digest Uddhav Thackeray's meeting with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and his joining hands with that party to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Yogesh Kadam added.

Addressing party workers on Thursday, Uddhav Thackeray referred to several Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries quitting the party and said he has been jolted.

Uddhav Thackeray said that his case was like that of the people of Japan who are surprised if there are no tremors.

In response, Yogesh Kadam said that this was bound to happen.

There are many talukas where the Shiv Sena (UBT) does not have taluka pramukhs, otherwise Uddhav Thackeray wouldn't have made such statements, the minister said, according to the PTI.

"When Thackeray was CM he didn't think beyond himself. He didn't think about party leaders, karyakartas or MLAs. So I think he is suffering only because of himself and he will continue (to suffer)," Yogesh Kadam said, as per the PTI.

Refuting reports of a rift among Mahayuti leaders, Kadam said all three leaders (Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar) have excellent coordination.

"In fact we have been instructed that the decision taken by ministers must be briefed to all the three leaders and the same instructions have been given at party level too. We have to work as Mahayuti. It (rift) is just a propaganda of the opposition," Yogesh Kadam said.

On the controversy surrounding Youtube show 'India's Got Latent'. the minister said the language used was mischievous and objectionable.

Even the Supreme Court has remarked about it, he pointed out.

"There has to be a restriction on the use of such language. We (police) have summoned many people related to the show and if needed we may summon many more too," Yogesh Kadam said.

(with PTI inputs)