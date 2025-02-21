Breaking News
FIR filed after cops get emails threatening to blow up Eknath Shinde's car
BJP MLA Suresh Dhas accuses Dhananjay Munde of involvement in Rs 300-crore scam
Fines worth Rs 4.54 crore collected from citizens for flouting cleanliness norms
Major fire breaks out near Film City in Goregaon, no injuries reported
'Conspiracy' to frame CM, Shinde in false cases: BJP leader records statement
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Fate of Uddhav Thackerays Shiv Sena UBT will soon be worse than that of MNS Minister Yogesh Kadam

Fate of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) will soon be worse than that of MNS: Minister Yogesh Kadam

Updated on: 21 February,2025 10:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The situation of Shiv Sena (UBT) in the future will be worse, Yogesh Kadam said

Fate of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) will soon be worse than that of MNS: Minister Yogesh Kadam

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article
Fate of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) will soon be worse than that of MNS: Minister Yogesh Kadam
x
00:00

Maharashtra minister and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Yogesh Kadam on Friday said that several Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries were quitting and asserted the fate of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party will be worse than that of the MNS in some time, reported the PTI.


Yogesh Kadam, minister of state for home in the Devendra Fadnavis government, also said that Uddhav Thackeray was the son of late Bal Thackeray but he did not possess the ideology of the Shiv Sena founder.


"A lot of his companions have left and I think Uddhavji's (political) end is near. The situation of Shiv Sena (UBT) in the future will be worse than that of MNS. They will be finished in the local body elections," Kadam told PTI Videos.


No Shiv Sainik could digest Uddhav Thackeray's meeting with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and his joining hands with that party to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Yogesh Kadam added.

Addressing party workers on Thursday, Uddhav Thackeray referred to several Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries quitting the party and said he has been jolted.

Uddhav Thackeray said that his case was like that of the people of Japan who are surprised if there are no tremors.

In response, Yogesh Kadam said that this was bound to happen.

There are many talukas where the Shiv Sena (UBT) does not have taluka pramukhs, otherwise Uddhav Thackeray wouldn't have made such statements, the minister said, according to the PTI.

"When Thackeray was CM he didn't think beyond himself. He didn't think about party leaders, karyakartas or MLAs. So I think he is suffering only because of himself and he will continue (to suffer)," Yogesh Kadam said, as per the PTI.

Refuting reports of a rift among Mahayuti leaders, Kadam said all three leaders (Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar) have excellent coordination.

"In fact we have been instructed that the decision taken by ministers must be briefed to all the three leaders and the same instructions have been given at party level too. We have to work as Mahayuti. It (rift) is just a propaganda of the opposition," Yogesh Kadam said.

On the controversy surrounding Youtube show 'India's Got Latent'. the minister said the language used was mischievous and objectionable.

Even the Supreme Court has remarked about it, he pointed out.

"There has to be a restriction on the use of such language. We (police) have summoned many people related to the show and if needed we may summon many more too," Yogesh Kadam said.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uddhav thackeray Shiv Sena mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK