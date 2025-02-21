The police said that Pritam's office boy had absconded with Rs 40 lakh in cash from his office

Pritam Chakraborty. File Pic/AFP

Mumbai Police has nabbed the office boy of music composer Pritam Chakraborty and recovered cash from him in connection with the theft case at registered by the Malad Police, the officials said on Friday.

The Malad Police said that Pritam's office boy had absconded with Rs 40 lakh in cash from his office.

The cops have recovered 95 per cent of the stolen money, said an official.

The accused was identified as Ashish Sayal (32) who was arrested in the music composer Pritam Chakraborty theft case.

He had been working as an office boy at Pritam Chakraborty's studio for nine years.

On February 4, he allegedly stole a bag containing Rs 40 lakh from the studio under the pretext of delivering it to Pritam Chakraborty's residence and then escaped.

According to police sources, the music director's studio is located on the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road. On the same day, producer Madhu Mantena had sent the bag containing the said amount to the studio as part of a business transaction.

Chakraborty's manager, Vinit Chheda, placed the bag in the office in the presence of Sayal and other staff members. Upon returning, he found the bag missing and was informed that Sayal had taken it, claiming he was going to deliver it to Chakraborty's residence.

Chheda immediately informed Pritam Chakraborty about the situation. However, the music director initially believed that Sayal would return, as he had been working for him for years. After waiting overnight and seeing no sign of Sayal, Chakraborty instructed his manager to file a police complaint.

Sayal allegedly fled with the money and the police had launched a manhunt for his arrest. A team led by PSI Tushar Sukhdeve, along with his detection team, under the guidance of DCP Anand Bhoite (Zone 11), Senior Inspector Vijaykumar Panhale, and Police Inspector Sanjay Bedwal, made multiple attempts to track him down. They finally traced his whereabouts and arrested him in Samba district, Jammu & Kashmir, on Wednesday. He was brought to Mumbai in the early hours today on transit remand.