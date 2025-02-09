An office boy, Ashish Sayal stole a bag containing Rs 40 lakh that was sent to music composer Pritam Chakraborty by producer Madhu Mantena for work-related purposes

Pritam Chakraborty Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Music composer Pritam Chakraborty robbed of Rs 40 lakh cash, Mumbai police register FIR x 00:00

National Award-winning music composer Pritam Chakraborty, who is known for delivering hit songs for films like Dhoom 2, Jab We Met, Life in a Metro, Bodyguard, Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Dangal, and many more, was robbed of Rs 40 lakh cash in Mumbai’s Goregaon. The police have registered an FIR in the matter and are on the lookout for the person who stole the money.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Pritam was robbed of Rs 40 lakh

According to a report by The Free Press Journal, the incident took place at Pritam’s studio in Goregaon West on February 4. An office boy, Ashish Sayal stole a bag containing Rs 40 lakh that was sent to the music composer by producer Madhu Mantena for work-related purposes. The report states that Sayal took the bag placed by Chakraborty's manager, Vinit Chheda in a drawer on the pretext of delivering it to the former’s residence.

When Chheda informed Chakraborty about the situation, he decided to wait overnight in the hopes of Sayal returning the bag, given that he had worked for him for 7 years. When he did not come back, the music composer decided to approach the police.

The Malad police registered a case against Sayal under Section 306 (theft by a servant of property in possession of the master) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on February 5.

Pritam on bagging National Award for 'Brahmastra'

In 2024, Pritam was conferred with the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for the film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'. He received the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. On receiving this huge honour, Pritam told ANI how awards like such motivate him. "I am very excited, it feels really good to be here for the National Awards. It feels great when we get love. It gives us pleasure when people like our work," he said.

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings.

On the work front, Pritam has joined Salman Khan-starrer 'Sikandar' as music director.