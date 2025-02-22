Members of Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) reached the venue, a hotel, and were talking to media persons when police whisked them away in a vehicle

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maratha Kranti Morcha members whisked away by police while trying to meet Amit Shah x 00:00

Members of a Maratha outfit on Saturday tried to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Pune over the Beed sarpanch murder case but were whisked away by the police, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shah is chairing the 27th meeting of the Western Zonal Council in Maharashtra's Pune.

Members of Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) reached the venue, a hotel, and were talking to media persons when police whisked them away in a vehicle, PTI reported.

"One of the accused in the Santosh Deshmukh case is still absconding. Despite the evidence in the form of phone call records of the accused, the state home department is not taking appropriate action. We came here to meet Amit Shah Ji and request him to look into the case," an MKM member said.

The states of Gujarat, Goa, and Maharashtra, as well as the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, make up the Western Zonal Council.

The council discusses a wide range of topics, such as the establishment of Fast Track Special Courts to expedite the resolution of cases involving sexual offences and rapes against women and children and the prompt investigation of such instances, PTI reported.

On December 9, 2024, Santosh Deshmukh was kidnapped and brutally murdered for allegedly attempting to stop an attempt to extort money from a wind energy company in Beed.

Home Minister Amit Shah to chair Western Zonal Council meet on Saturday in Pune

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 27th meeting of the Western Zonal Council in Pune on Saturday, news agency PTI reported. The council will provide a platform for resolving disputes and issues between the Centre and states in the region.

The Western Zonal Council comprises the states of Gujarat, Goa, and Maharashtra as well as the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, PTI reported.

The zonal councils hold discussions on a wide range of issues, including speedy investigation of cases of sexual offence/rape against women and children and implementation of Fast Track Special Courts for expeditious disposal of such cases.

Facilitation of banks/India Post Payment Bank branches within 5 km in each village, implementation of Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112), issues relating to infrastructure, mining, environment and forests, food security parameters and other subjects of common interest at the regional level are other issues discussed at the meetings, PTI reported.

The Maharashtra government is hosting the meeting which is being organised by the Inter-State Council Secretariat under the Ministry of Home Affairs, in collaboration with the state government.

(With inputs from PTI)