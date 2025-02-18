The Lok Sabha member said that she will now also meet state CM Devendra Fadnavis in order to seek justice for Deshmukh's family

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday accused the Maharashtra government of failure to arrest one of the absconding accused in the Beed sarpanch murder case even two months after the incident, PTI reported.

Talking to PTI reporters at Massajog village in Beed district after meeting the family of deceased sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, Sule said that she had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and appealed for justice in the case.

The Lok Sabha member said that she will now also meet state CM Devendra Fadnavis in order to seek justice for Deshmukh's family.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, was kidnapped, tortured and killed, last year on December 9, for allegedly trying to stop an extortion bid against an energy firm in Beed district, PTI reported.

The police have so far arrested seven individuals in connection with the murder, while accused Krushna Andhale is still at large.

Walmik Karad, a close associate of state minister Dhananjay Munde, has been arrested in link to the extortion case and is in judicial custody.

The police administration has still not found Andhale, which is unacceptable, Sule said, PTI cited.

As per PTI, She also attacked Walmik Karad over a video he shared before surrendering to police in the extortion case.

"Walmik Karad made a video before his surrender. How do people have the courage to make such a video before surrendering? Where did Krushna Andhale go? If they can track our phones every day, can't they find Krushna Andhale? This is not acceptable," she said.

"When Deshmukh's family met Chief Minister Fadnavis, I expected that they would get justice in eight days. I am going to meet the chief minister and seek justice for Deshmukh's family," she said, PTI cited.

The NCP (SP) president urged the Massajog residents not to resort to a hunger strike to gain justice over the sarpanch's murder.

"The villagers should not sit on a hunger strike, we will fight together for justice. This incident was known across the country because of NCP (SP) MP Bajrang Sonawane, who spoke in Parliament for justice in the Parbhani (violence case) and Massajog incident," she said.

Sule said that she along with Sonawane had met Union Minister Amit Shah in connection with the Santosh Deshmukh case and that Shah assured to look into it, PTI cited.

"We have demanded that no one should be spared in this case. I give a word to the family of Santosh Deshmukh that I will not let any compromise take place in this case, and will also look into the judicial process," she said.

This arrogance (in Beed) is all because of power and money which should be broken down. Every woman in Beed should be able to move freely. This is not a fight for the Deshmukh family, but now it is for all of us," Sule said, PTI cited.

On allegations of proper information not being shared with the sarpanch's family on the investigation into the case, Sule said that there is nothing to hide, and people should know what is happening.

"I will see to it that the (sarpanch's) family get information about the case every alternate day," she said, asking why the government was not being transparent over the case.

NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad demanded that details of calls between the accused and police before and after the murder incident come out in the public domain, PTI reported.

"The police kept every single detail of the Sheena Bora murder case before the people. Then why did the police administration not hold a single press conference in this case? This is because they want to hide the facts," he claimed.



(With PTI inputs)