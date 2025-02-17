The Maharashtra government has set up a seven-member committee to explore legal options for a potential law against forced religious conversions and 'love jihad'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reaffirmed the government's commitment to preserving Marathi education, stating that no Marathi school would be closed, reported news agency ANI.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, CM said, "We have constantly given instructions that no Marathi school should be closed. Secondly, we have made it compulsory to teach Marathi in schools, be it Marathi or Hindi schools. And we are setting up a mechanism to ensure that this instruction is followed properly...," reported ANI.

Ahead of this, speaking about the Maharashtra government forming a committee against 'love jihad', Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that these incidents were "very serious and action must be taken," reported ANI.

CM Fadnavis said, "The Supreme Court has also shown the reality of love jihad in its decision and endorsed it. And even in a state like Maharashtra, we are constantly seeing that such cases are increasing.

First of all, we all should understand that it is not wrong for a person of one religion to marry a person of another religion. But marrying someone by lying and showing false identity is wrong. These incidents that are happening are very serious, action must be taken on this," reported ANI.

The Maharashtra government has set up a seven-member committee to explore legal options for a potential law against forced religious conversions and 'love jihad'. A panel led by the Director General of Police (DGP) includes senior officials from key departments such as women and child welfare, minority affairs, law and judiciary, social justice, special assistance, and home affairs to probe the matter.

The committee will review similar laws in other states and suggest legal provisions to address complaints related to forced conversions and love jihad.

Earlier, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and other BJP leaders on Saturday welcomed Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' decision to form a committee to address the issue of 'love jihad'.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis attends 'Namo Wrestling Mahakumbh 2.0' in Jalgaon

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday attended the 'Namo Wrestling Mahakumbh 2.0' in Jamner, Jalgaon on Sunday.

Addressing the event, CM Fadnavis said wrestling is our traditional game and our wrestlers are doing well at the international level.

"Wrestling is our traditional game. When it was on the soil, we were the best. But after it went on the mat, we lagged behind. But it is also a fact that we won out first Olympic medal in wrestling...Our wrestlers are doing well at the international level these days..." CM Fadnavis said, reported ANI.

