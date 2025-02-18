The Home Minister has also held similar meetings with several other states in the past few months regarding the implementation of the three new criminal laws

Union Home minister Amit Shah held a review meeting on the implementation of new criminal laws in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in New Delhi, ANI reported.

The meeting was held at the North Block in the presence of J&K CM Omar Abdullah and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

As per ANI, the meeting covered the present status of various new provisions relating to police, jail, courts, prosecution and forensics mentioned in the three new criminal laws--the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023; and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023--that replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

The meeting was attended by the Union Home Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, state Director General of Police, Director General of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), and several senior officials from the Union Home Ministry and the UT government, ANI cited.

In February, Shah reviewed the implementation of these laws in a meeting with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra and directed him to implement these laws across all commissionerates as soon as possible.

The Home Minister has also held similar meetings with several other states in the past few months regarding the implementation of the three new criminal laws. These states include Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana, ANI reported.

Earlier, during the discussion in a similar meeting with various states and UTs, Shah had said that the essence of the three new criminal laws introduced by PM Modi lay in the provision of delivering justice within the span of three years, from the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) till the highest court.

Chandigarh: PM Modi dedicates to nation implementation of 3 new criminal laws

PM Modi on December 3, dedicated to the nation the successful implementation of the three new criminal laws in Chandigarh, PTI reported.

Chandigarh has become the very first administrative unit in the country where 100 percent implementation of the three laws has been done, PTI reported.

The laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, came into effect on July 1, replacing the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister stated that the new criminal laws are a concrete step toward achieving the values entrenched in the Constitution for the benefit of all residents.

He stated that these statutes represent the end of colonial-era laws.

Modi said that colonial-era laws were used by the British to perpetrate atrocities and exploitation in India, PTI reported.

"The 1857 revolution shook the roots of British rule and in 1860, they brought the IPC and later, the Indian Evidence Act and the CrPC framework came into being. The purpose of those laws was to punish Indians and keep them enslaved," the prime minister said.



