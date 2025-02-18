Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai's commute to hell: ‘By the time I reach office, half my energy is drained’
Mumbai weather updates: Experts question official data that says city’s air got better in five years
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘First such scam fully done in cash’
Mumbai: Dog lover stabs man after clash over stray canine at Juhu beach
Borivali: Gorai grocery store busted for selling ganja by using code 'rice'
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi to visit Bageshwar Dham on Feb 23 to lay foundation stone for Cancer Hospital

PM Modi to visit Bageshwar Dham on Feb 23, to lay foundation stone for Cancer Hospital

Updated on: 18 February,2025 07:45 AM IST  |  Chhatarpur
ANI |

Top

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday inspected preparations at Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Center in Khajuraho.

PM Modi to visit Bageshwar Dham on Feb 23, to lay foundation stone for Cancer Hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
PM Modi to visit Bageshwar Dham on Feb 23, to lay foundation stone for Cancer Hospital
x
00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bageshwar Dham on February 23 to lay the foundation stone for a cancer hospital. Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday inspected preparations at Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Center in Khajuraho.


"I have come here to see the preparations. This place is a center of faith, but if people get treatment for serious diseases like cancer here, it will be a virtuous act. I congratulate everyone on this," CM Yadav told reporters. CM Yadav further said, "The Cancer Hospital's inauguration will be done. PM Modi is visiting Madhya Pradesh. I welcome him. Regarding the preparations, I had a meeting with the officials. PM Modi will also give his guidance for the Global Investors Summit. PM Modi's visit will benefit us."


"PM Modi's visit will bring double benefits to the region. On one hand, the Cancer Hospital will provide essential healthcare to those in need, and on the other, it will create employment opportunities for the local youth," CM Yadav told reporters. Meanwhile, Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri said that February 23 is going to be a huge day for Bundelkhand and we all are working hard to make this event successful and grand.


"CM Mohan Yadav held a meeting with officials regarding PM Modi's event scheduled for February 23. This day is going to be a huge day for Bundelkhand, and hence, we all are working hard to make that event a successful one and grand... By the end of 2027 and in the beginning of 2028, this cancer hospital will be inaugurated in a grand manner...," Bageshwar Dham chief told ANI.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

narendra modi PM Modi cancer madhya pradesh India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK