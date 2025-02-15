As per a release issued by the Bhiwandi MP's office, he met Shah in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the rise in illegal drug trade and other crimes in the area

Amit Shah. File Photo

Listen to this article NCP (SP) leader urges Amit Shah to take action against drug mafia in Bhiwandi x 00:00

NCP (SP) MP Suresh Mhatre met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to take stringent action against criminals and drug mafia operating in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per a release issued by the Bhiwandi MP's office, he met Shah in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the rise in illegal drug trade and other crimes in the area, reported PTI.

Mhatre also submitted a written statement detailing his demands and urged the central government to take decisive steps to break the nexus between drug mafias and local criminals, reported PTI.

He also pointed out that some offenders, despite their arrest, continue unlawful activities after securing bail, the release said, reported PTI.

The opposition MP, in the statement, said the Union home minister has taken the concerns seriously and assured that law enforcement agencies will be directed to take immediate action.

Maharashtra CM assures to establish dynamic, progressive law and order system after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to review the implementation of three new laws in the state: the Indian Judicial Code, the Indian Civil Safety Code, and the Indian Evidence Code.

He assured that the state government is committed to establishing a dynamic and progressive law and order system through the effective execution of these laws, according to an official statement.

Speaking to the media, CM Fadnavis said that he held a review meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding three new laws. The meeting discussed the progress of the laws' implementation, institutional and infrastructure facilities, and the number of cases filed.

As per the statement, the three laws under implementation are the Indian Judicial Code, the Indian Civil Safety Code, and the Indian Evidence Code. Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently reviewed their implementation in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana, with Maharashtra being assessed on Friday.

CM Fadnavis reported that the implementation is progressing smoothly, with 27 mobile forensic vans deployed and 90% of the state's police personnel trained. The remaining 10 per cent will be trained by March 31.

As per the statement, in cases where the punishment exceeds seven years, forensic examinations will now be conducted on-site using these mobile forensic vans to ensure the collection of quality evidence. Additionally, 90 per cent of the state's 200,000 police personnel have already completed their training, while efforts are underway to complete the remaining 10 per cent by March 31.

(With inputs from PTI)