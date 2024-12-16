FDA officials in Thane seized counterfeit medicines worth Rs 1.85 crore after raids in Bhiwandi and Mira Road. Two individuals have been booked for manufacturing and distributing the fake drugs, putting public health at risk

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials have confiscated counterfeit medicines worth Rs 1.85 crore following raids at two locations in Thane district, Maharashtra. The raids were carried out in Bhiwandi and the Mira Road area over the past few months, according to the authorities.

The seized drugs were manufactured and sold under the false pretense of being from original manufacturers, according to the FDA's complaint. The drugs were distributed across multiple states, posing a significant risk to public health by deceiving patients into purchasing spurious medications.

A case has been filed against two individuals in connection with the illegal operations. The investigation revealed that the accused had been involved in the production and distribution of counterfeit medicines, leading to the fraudulent sale of these drugs as genuine products. This illicit activity could have resulted in serious health consequences for unsuspecting patients, officials said.

The police have registered charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 318(4) (cheating), 276 (adulteration of drugs), 277 (sale of adulterated drugs), and 278 (sale of drug as a different drug or preparation), along with section 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of all). Additionally, the accused are facing charges under various provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

According to the authorities, the counterfeit medicines were being produced in locations that are yet to be fully identified. Investigations are ongoing to trace the manufacturing facilities, source of the packaging materials, and the distribution network used to supply these drugs across different regions.

