Goa court convicts local man for rape and murder of Irish-British woman

While the prosecution demanded the maximum sentence for the accused, the judge said she would pronounce the quantum of sentence on February 17

Nearly eight years after Irish-British national was raped and brutally murdered in Goa, a court on Friday convicted the lone accused in the case, a 31-year-old local resident.

While the prosecution demanded the maximum sentence for the accused Vikat Bhagat, the judge said she would pronounce the quantum of sentence on February 17.

In a statement, family members of her-- who was 28 years old at the time of her death in 2017 -- said they were thankful to everyone who took efforts to ensure justice for her.

Judge Kshama Joshi of the District and Sessions Court at Margao in South Goa found Bhagat guilty of both the offences, said Vikram Varma, the lawyer representing the victim's mother.

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on Monday, he said, adding that the public prosecutor demanded the "maximum sentence" for the accused.

The maximum sentence in such cases is capital punishment.

She was found dead in a forested area of Canacona village in South Goa district on March 14, 2017.

Her mother was in Goa to witness the verdict.

"Our thoughts are with the family today. We continue to provide support as required," said the British High Commission in a statement.

After the verdict, the victim's family members also issued a media statement which was read out by their representative.

We as her family and friends are so thankful to everyone involved in our fight for justice, they have treated her like their daughter and have tirelessly fought for her, it said.

They were thankful that their hard work paid off and Vikat Bhagat was found guilty of "taking her from them", the family said.

We have lost nearly eight years of our lives fighting for her and we are so thankful that we now can start grieving her immeasurable loss, the statement said, noting that she made the most of her 28 years of life, and lived every day to the fullest.

"She was so kind and always so happy, she didn't deserve what he put her through. We are so grateful to have been able to be here for the verdict and to see the Goa that she loved so much," the family said.

As per the charge sheet filed by Goa Police, the victim, who hailed from Donegal in Northwest Ireland, was on a visit to Goa as a tourist in March 2017 when Bhagat befriended her. He murdered her after spending an evening with her, the charge sheet said.

She was struck with a stone which resulted in her death, it said.

Her body was found lying in a pool of blood without clothes, with injuries to the head and face.

