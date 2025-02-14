Locals, shocked by the revelation, say the so-called ‘pay and park’ facility has been operating for over 15 years—only to be exposed as entirely illegal

The traffic department has issued challans to all vehicles parked in this facility. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Citizens who rightfully paid for the ‘pay and park’ facility for their two-wheelers were still issued e-challan fines for illegal parking. Over 125 two-wheeler owners, who have been using the facility outside Shahad railway station for years, now find themselves caught in a scam.

Locals, shocked by the revelation, say the so-called ‘pay and park’ facility has been operating for over 15 years—only to be exposed as entirely illegal. The traffic department has issued challans to all vehicles parked in this facility, with the total fine amounting to lakhs of rupees.

Kumkum Gupta, a resident of Shahad, said she has been parking her two-wheeler outside the station premises for the past eight years. “There was a dedicated ‘pay and park’ board, so we assumed it was a legitimate facility. I paid a monthly sum to these people, but a couple of days ago, I started receiving challans! That’s when many of us discovered that the entire ‘pay and park’ was a sham,” she said. Echoing her concerns, another local, Rajendra Shirke, said, “She is right! I have also been parking my bike here for many years, paying as and when they demanded. Maybe we should have checked the bills properly.”

The citizens were given a bill-like receipt by those running the bogus pay-and-park facility, unaware that it held no legal validity. The individuals behind the operation are now being traced by the authorities.

The joint operation was conducted by the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) and the traffic police under the orders of IAS Manisha Awhale, commissioner of UMC. Over two days, officials penalized 125 vehicles, issuing fines totaling Rs. 1.3 lakh.

Vehicle owners received e-challan notifications on their registered numbers, with fines ranging between Rs. 500 and Rs. 2,000, which they are unhappy about. “I already paid for pay and park, now I have to also pay for e-challan. How is it my fault that the pay and park was bogus and illegal? Isn’t it the responsibility of the traffic police?” asked Rajeesh Lambole, a local.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mid-Day visited the spot and found the roads nearly empty, with only one or two two-wheelers parked. Shopkeepers and vendors said that ever since the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation and the traffic police vacated all vehicles—when the challans were issued for illegal parking—people have largely stopped parking there. In fact, shopkeepers noted that the operation has come as a relief, as the roads are now decongested, providing more space for pedestrians to move through the market and access the railway station.

While they welcome the action, residents and locals who relied on the bogus ‘pay and park’ facility are now left wondering where to park their two-wheelers. “If this facility is gone, we have no alternative. I live quite far from the station, and taking an auto daily isn’t financially feasible, while the bus service is unreliable. Commuting by bike was the only sensible option, and now that too is jeopardized. So, do we have an alternative?” asked Suneethi Raj, a college student residing in the interiors of Shahad.

Answering this question, Alka Pawar, Assistant Commissioner of UMC, told mid-may that with the removal of the bogus pay-and-park facility, a new parking system has been introduced, which will be managed by the UMC.

“Before I was appointed as Assistant Commissioner, there was already a tender for parking, but it didn’t go through. Once I was appointed, I made it a priority to eliminate these illegal parking spots and replace them with a legitimate one, which is safer and can also generate revenue for the UMC. The new parking area has the UMC board prominently displayed, so people can park their vehicles by paying a minimal amount, and in return, they will receive a legitimate bill/receipt,” concluded Pawar, who previously oversaw the removal of illegal parking spots, encroachments, and shanties in the Ulhasnagar and Shahad areas.