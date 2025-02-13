Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Coastal Road Authorities crack down on illegal racing and noise pollution

Mumbai Coastal Road: Authorities crack down on illegal racing and noise pollution

Updated on: 13 February,2025 01:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

Authorities in Mumbai have launched a special drive to curb illegal racing and noise pollution on the Mumbai Coastal Road. Following a recent fatal accident and rising complaints from residents, squads from the RTO and traffic police have been deployed at key points to monitor violations.

Mumbai Coastal Road: Authorities crack down on illegal racing and noise pollution

File Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai Coastal Road: Authorities crack down on illegal racing and noise pollution
x
00:00

Authorities in Mumbai have initiated a special drive to tackle the rising issues of illegal racing and vehicular noise pollution on the newly inaugurated coastal road, PTI reports. The initiative comes in response to growing safety concerns following a fatal accident and multiple complaints from residents about excessive noise levels.


According to PTI, the crackdown follows a tragic incident on 8th February, when a 19-year-old college student lost her life after the car driven by her friend overturned on the coastal road in South Mumbai. The accident has reignited concerns about reckless driving on the stretch.


Additionally, as per PTI, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) had earlier taken action against two individuals involved in illegal racing on the coastal road. Their driving licences were suspended for three months, and their vehicles were seized. One of the cars reportedly crashed into the sidewall of a tunnel, after which the driver fled the scene, causing a traffic jam.


Residents living near the coastal road have also raised concerns over increasing noise pollution from vehicles. In response, the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department and Mumbai Traffic Police have launched a joint enforcement drive to monitor and curb such violations. PTI reports that four dedicated squads—two from the RTO and two from the traffic police—have been deployed at key entry and exit points along the coastal road. Their primary focus is to detect and penalise those engaged in rash driving, illegal racing, and violations related to excessive noise.

The 10-kilometre, six-lane Mumbai Coastal Road, which connects Marine Drive to Worli, has seen heavy usage since its phased opening on 12th March 2024. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, over 50 lakh vehicles have utilised the route so far, with an estimated daily traffic of 18,000 to 20,000 vehicles.

Speaking to PTI, Joint Transport Commissioner (Enforcement) Ravi Gaikwad stated, "We will seize illegal aftermarket silencers and strictly enforce anti-honking zones, ensuring violators are penalised under the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act."

To strengthen enforcement, PTI reports that squads from Tardeo and Wadala RTOs have been equipped with high-speed interceptors and speed guns. Officials have confirmed that patrols will be conducted daily in two shifts, from 7 am to midnight, ensuring a continuous crackdown on offenders.

(With inputs from PTI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai coastal road expressway Mumbai Coastal Road mumbai news Pollution mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK