Authorities in Mumbai have launched a special drive to curb illegal racing and noise pollution on the Mumbai Coastal Road. Following a recent fatal accident and rising complaints from residents, squads from the RTO and traffic police have been deployed at key points to monitor violations.

According to PTI, the crackdown follows a tragic incident on 8th February, when a 19-year-old college student lost her life after the car driven by her friend overturned on the coastal road in South Mumbai. The accident has reignited concerns about reckless driving on the stretch.

Additionally, as per PTI, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) had earlier taken action against two individuals involved in illegal racing on the coastal road. Their driving licences were suspended for three months, and their vehicles were seized. One of the cars reportedly crashed into the sidewall of a tunnel, after which the driver fled the scene, causing a traffic jam.

Residents living near the coastal road have also raised concerns over increasing noise pollution from vehicles. In response, the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department and Mumbai Traffic Police have launched a joint enforcement drive to monitor and curb such violations. PTI reports that four dedicated squads—two from the RTO and two from the traffic police—have been deployed at key entry and exit points along the coastal road. Their primary focus is to detect and penalise those engaged in rash driving, illegal racing, and violations related to excessive noise.

The 10-kilometre, six-lane Mumbai Coastal Road, which connects Marine Drive to Worli, has seen heavy usage since its phased opening on 12th March 2024. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, over 50 lakh vehicles have utilised the route so far, with an estimated daily traffic of 18,000 to 20,000 vehicles.

Speaking to PTI, Joint Transport Commissioner (Enforcement) Ravi Gaikwad stated, "We will seize illegal aftermarket silencers and strictly enforce anti-honking zones, ensuring violators are penalised under the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act."

To strengthen enforcement, PTI reports that squads from Tardeo and Wadala RTOs have been equipped with high-speed interceptors and speed guns. Officials have confirmed that patrols will be conducted daily in two shifts, from 7 am to midnight, ensuring a continuous crackdown on offenders.

(With inputs from PTI)