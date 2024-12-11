A Vikhroli court in Mumbai granted a Maharashtra-based sanctuary interim custody of twelve horses

A horse being shifted to the sanctuary. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

As many as twelve horses were rescued after they were allegedly used for illegal horse-cart racing in Mumbai and shifted to a sanctuary by PETA, an official statement said on Wednesday.

In an official statement PETA India said, a Vikhroli court in Mumbai granted a Maharashtra-based sanctuary interim custody of twelve horses following their use in illegal horse-cart racing on the Eastern Expressway after PETA India’s intervention.

The race was reportedly conducted on 3 December between 3 and 4 am. It commenced in Ghatkopar East and proceeded towards Vikhroli, the investigations had later revealed.

A video of the race had also gone viral on social media platforms. The video reportedly showed 6-8 horse carts, accompanied by dozens of bikers following and recording the race while supporting the activity. The horse carts were seen speeding on the highway.

The statement said that following PETA India’s complaint, the Pant Nagar Police Station registered a first information report (FIR) under Sections 125, 281, and 291 of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, against the unidentified organisers, horse-cart drivers, and others involved.

The CCTV cameras installed on the highway later identified the organisers and horse owners.

The statement further said, PETA collaborated with the police and ensured all twelve horses were seized. Subsequently, in compliance with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Care and Maintenance of Case Property Animals) Rules, 2017, notified under the PCA Act, 1960, interim custody of the seized horses was granted to a Maharashtra based sanctuary.

“We urge the Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take swift action to prevent the keeping of horses in Mumbai in unlicensed stables,” says PETA India Cruelty Response Legal Advisor and Associate Director Meet Ashar.

PETA India pointed out in its complaint that under the Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, 2001, no animal can be legally used for training, exhibition, or performances without being registered with the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). Spectacles such as animal races violate the PCA Act of 1960 and may violate the Transport of Animals Rules, 2001, the statement said.