Police hunt for organisers after viral video shows carts, bikers on Eastern Express Highway

Screengrab of the viral video showing horse-cart racing on the highway. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Listen to this article Mumbai: Midnight horse cart race on Eastern Expressway leads to FIR x 00:00

The Pant Nagar police have registered an FIR against unidentified individuals for allegedly organising a horse-cart race on the Eastern Express Highway early Monday morning. The incident came to light after a video of the race went viral on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FIR was filed suo motu, with Constable Ravikiran Awhad, attached to the Pant Nagar police station in Ghatkopar, as the complainant. The police are using video footage to identify the accused.

The viral video reportedly shows 6-8 horse carts, accompanied by dozens of bikers following and recording the race while supporting the activity. The horse carts were seen speeding on the highway.

According to a police official, the incident occurred between 3 am and 4 am on Monday. A police source told mid-day that the participants, including horse-cart riders and others, gathered near the police petrol pump at Samta Colony in Ghatkopar East around 3 am before starting the race. The video, uploaded on social media by local residents, went viral with the tagline: “Mumbai police soti rahi… horse riding hoti rahi” (Mumbai police kept sleeping while horse racing happened).

Constable Ravikiran Awhad, a mills special officer at Pant Nagar police station, received the video on WhatsApp. He informed the senior inspector, and the FIR was subsequently registered.

A police officer said, “We have registered an FIR against unidentified individuals for organising horse-cart racing at Ghatkopar. The case has been filed under various sections related to animal cruelty, and we are working to trace the accused.”

PETA statement

PETA India said it has worked with Mumbai police to stop several illegal horse-cart races on the Eastern and Western Express Highways. However, they emphasised the importance of public cooperation in reporting such races.

“Based on public tip-offs, we collaborate with senior police officials to prevent these events. In cases where races have already taken place, we work to get FIRs registered and rescue abused horses. Over the last few years, these efforts have led to the rescue of nearly 50 horses used illegally for races or carriage rides,” PETA stated.

The organisation also urged Mumbai police and the BMC to prevent the illegal use and keeping of horses in violation of the 2015 Bombay High Court judgment banning victorias, horse rides, and the stabling of horses in Mumbai.

The Bombay High Court, in its 2015 judgment in Animals and Birds Charitable Trust vs. MCGM, ruled that none of the stables housing horses for carriage rides or other purposes in Mumbai were licensed under Section 394 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888. Similarly, the Rajasthan High Court, in a 2016 order, banned tonga races after the Animal Welfare Board of India reported inherent cruelty in forcing horses to race amidst chaotic traffic and loud spectators.

Horse races on public roads, organised without requisite permissions, are illegal under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

PETA added, “We have formally complained to senior officers of the Mumbai police about the illegal race that occurred on Monday along the Eastern Express Highway, from Ghatkopar to Mulund. We are in contact with Shri Mahesh Patil, IPS, additional commissioner of police, Eastern Region, to ensure necessary actions are taken, including FIR registration and the seizure of all horses used during the race.”