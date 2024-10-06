The FIR was registered under Sections 291, 281, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Sections 11(1)(a) and 11(1)(l) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960

The Kashigaon Police Station registered a first information report (FIR) against three individuals for organising and participating in an illegal horse-cart race that took place on October 1 in the station’s jurisdiction. This action followed a complaint filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, who was alerted about the race by a whistleblower.

After submitting a complaint to Madhukar Pandey, Commissioner of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Police, PETA India worked closely with Avinash Ambure, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime), and the Kashigaon Police Station. The FIR was registered under Sections 291, 281, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Sections 11(1)(a) and 11(1)(l) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960. Six horses were seized as part of the operation.

PETA India Cruelty Response Coordinator Sunayana Basu said, "PETA India commends the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police for sending a clear message that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated. Horse races are cruel, as participants force the animals to run while being hit and weapons are used on them. The horses endure extreme physical strain, which often results in injury and always causes suffering. The mental trauma and physical torture these malnourished and weak horses must have endured is hard to imagine.”

PETA India – whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to abuse in any way” – pointed out in its letter to the commissioner of police that under the Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, 2001, and the Performing Animals (Registration) Amendment Rules, 2001, no animal can be legally used for training, exhibition, or performances without being registered with the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

Spectacles such as the planned animal races also violate the PCA Act, 1960, and may violate the Transport of Animals (Amendment) Rules, 2001. In addition, the group referred to a 2016 Rajasthan High Court order which banned tonga races in the state following a study report submitted by the AWBI. The report highlighted that cruelty to horses is inherent when they’re forced to run on roads amid traffic conditions that are frightening and distressing for them, as seen during the illegal race on the highway.