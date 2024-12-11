Breaking News
Elderly man crushed to death after BEST bus runs over him in south Mumbai

Updated on: 11 December,2024 07:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The victim, a man, aged around 60-year-old, was hit by a biker due to which the victim fell and came under back wheel of a BEST bus

Elderly man crushed to death after BEST bus runs over him in south Mumbai

The bus involved in the accident. Pic/Shadab Khan

Elderly man crushed to death after BEST bus runs over him in south Mumbai
Days after horrific Kurla BEST bus crash that killed seven people and injured 42, a pedestrian was fatally struck by a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST) bus in south Mumbai, the police said on Wednesday. 


According to the police, the incident took place at the Bhatia Baug Junction near hotel Shivala in CST area at around 4.30 pm. The victim, a man, aged around 60-year-old was hit by a biker due to which the victim fell and came under back wheel of a BEST bus.


An official said, a pedestrian was killed after a BEST bus moving on the Walchand Hirachand Marg in the CST area of south Mumbai ran over him.


He said that the bus, operating on route A-26, with the registration number MH 03 EC 0174, was proceeding from Anushakti Nagar towards Electric House at approximately 3:25 pm, about an hour later at around 4:30 pm, the pedestrian came under the vehicle and was run over, resulting in an immediate fatality at the spot where the accident took place.

The bus driver was identified as Dnyandev Namdeo Jagdale was detained by the MRA Marg police for further investigations.

The deceased is yet to be identified, sources said.

FIR was being is registered in MRA Marg police station and further investigation is being done to find the biker involved in the incident, an official said, adding that the deceased is yet to be identified, the police said.

Further details will be updated.

