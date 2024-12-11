The CCTV footage from the BEST bus in the Kurla crash reveals terrifying moments faced by the passengers inside the vehicle

CCTV grabs of the accident

Listen to this article Kurla bus accident: Shocking visuals of how horrific crash took place, watch CCTV footage x 00:00

Shocking visuals of minutes before the horrific Kurla BEST bus crash took place on Monday night has been accessed by mid-day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CCTV footage from the BEST bus in the Kurla crash reveals terrifying moments inside the vehicle.

In the CCTV footage of inside the BEST bus and the spot where the accident took place shows panicking commuters inside the bus figuring out why the bus was on a rampage.

Moreover, the conductor of the bus who can bee seen busy issuing the tickets to the passengers shocked to see the driver rashly driving and crashing into whatever was on the way of the BEST bus.

Moments later, panicked passengers, some of them elderly are seen attempting to save their lives as they witnessed the uncontrollable speeding bus going on dashing people and vehicles coming its way.

Minutes later, as the bus halted, the passengers present in the BEST bus can be seen rushing outside the bus and trying to understand what happened.

The police investigations into the horrific Kurla bus accident has revealed that the bus driver identified as Sanjay More, 54, began operating the electric BEST bus just days before the crash took place. More's alleged negligence has left caused has killed 7, injured 42, police sources said on Tuesday.

Following the incident, More was initially detained by the Kurla police and was later placed under arrest. He has been booked under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

More was produced before a Mumbai court on Tuesday that remanded him in police custody till December 21.

The police, while seeking More's police custody on Tuesday, told the court that the he drove the bus in a 'negligent manner'.

The police investigations revealed that More had previously operated BEST mini-buses and other regular buses. However, he did not have much experience operating electric buses.

He started driving an electric BEST bus on December 1 and had only been running the electric buses on the Kurla-Andheri route for nine days.

The bus he was allegedly driving hit several vehicles and pedestrians around 9.30 pm in the crowded Kurla (West) locality.

In one of the CCTV footage, people lying on the road while vehicles being damaged can bee seen as the BEST bus continues to move at speed.

The police has recovered several CCTV footage of the incident and are further probing the matter, sources said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mid-day (@middayindia)