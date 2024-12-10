The driver of the bus, Sanjay More, was remanded in police custody till December 21

The spot where the accident took place on Monday night. Pic/Sameer Abedi

Kurla BEST bus crash: Court orders to physically produce driver for hearing, remands him in police custody till Dec 21

A Mumbai court on Tuesday ordered the police to physically produce the driver, accused of the Kurla BEST bus crash, for hearing.

The driver of the bus, Sanjay More, was remanded in police custody till December 21.

The court had earlier ordered that the accused should be produced physically and rejected two applications filed by the police for making the accused appear through a video conferencing. He was later produced before the court by the police.

Sanjay More, 54, twas first detained by the police on Monday night and later arrested under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, a police official had earlier said.

The bus he was allegedly driving hit several vehicles and pedestrians around 9.30 pm in the crowded Kurla (West) locality.

The police told the court that the driver drove the bus in a negligent manner.

The accused allegedly pressed the accelerator 50-60 meters before the accident spot.

The police want to identify whether the accused was drunk on the day of the incident.

The defence lawyer demanded a judicial custody stating that the accused blood samples have been taken but the court remanded him in police custody.

Further details will be updated.