The injured persons were rushed to the nearby hospitals including BMC-run Bhabha Hospital in Kurla and Sion Hospital. Dr Padmashri Ahire of Bhabha Hospital said that nearly 43 injured people were rushed for treatment

BEST Bus rams into vehicles at Kurla West. (Pic Courtesy: Sameer Abdedi)

At least seven people have been killed and 43 others injured after a BEST bus lost control and crashed into pedestrians and vehicles on SG Barve Marg in Kurla West on Monday night, police confirmed. The bus, which was travelling on route number 332 from Kurla to Andheri, collided with several vehicles and pedestrians, causing widespread panic and chaos.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the bus collided with 30 to 40 vehicles over a 100-metre stretch before finally crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall. The incident occurred at approximately 10.30 pm on 10th December 2024, when the bus reportedly lost control, leading to a devastating chain of events.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5), Ganesh Gawde, stated that the crash resulted in the deaths of six individuals and injuries to 43 others. The injured were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals, including the BMC-run Bhabha Hospital in Kurla and Sion Hospital. Dr Padmashri Ahire from Bhabha Hospital confirmed that 49 individuals were receiving medical treatment for various injuries, with some in critical condition.

The driver of the bus, identified as Sanjay More (54), was arrested and taken into custody. More, who had only recently started driving heavy vehicles in December 2024, allegedly lacked prior experience operating such buses. The police are investigating the possibility of driver error and are awaiting forensic results on whether More was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Initial reports suggest that the bus suffered a brake failure, causing the driver to lose control. Panicking, More mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the bus to speed up uncontrollably. The bus then rammed into a police van and several other vehicles along SG Barve Marg, resulting in widespread damage and casualties.

The BEST bus service has been suspended since the morning following the tragic incident. The police have launched a detailed inquiry into the causes of the crash, and further investigations are ongoing. Authorities have appealed for public cooperation as they continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the accident.