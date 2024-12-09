According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the accident took place at 9.50 pm. The firefighting personnel, along with other authorities, have begun the rescue operations

At least three people have died and 20 have suffered injuries after a BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus crashed into some vehicles near Anjum-E-Islam School at SG Barve Marg in Kurla (West) on Monday night.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the accident took place at 9.50 pm. The firefighting personnel, along with other authorities, have begun the rescue operations. At 10.10 pm, MFB declared the mishap as a 'Level-1' incident.

A staff nurse at Kurla Bhabha Hospital has said that 20 people were brought injured to the medical facility while three others were brought dead. The details on the condition of the injured is awaited.