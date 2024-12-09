Breaking News
Mumbai couple kills nephew over property dispute in Bandra
MVA leaders meet Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, seek deputy speaker's post
Taking oath was necessary to raise people's issues: NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar
Nana Patole urges ECI, SC to consider 'public demand' for ballot paper voting
Opposition should respect people's mandate: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Three dead 20 injured in Mumbai after BEST bus crashes into vehicles in Kurla

Three dead, 20 injured in Mumbai after BEST bus crashes into vehicles in Kurla

Updated on: 09 December,2024 10:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the accident took place at 9.50 pm. The firefighting personnel, along with other authorities, have begun the rescue operations

Three dead, 20 injured in Mumbai after BEST bus crashes into vehicles in Kurla

PIC/SAYYED SAMEER ABEDI

Listen to this article
Three dead, 20 injured in Mumbai after BEST bus crashes into vehicles in Kurla
x
00:00

At least three people have died and 20 have suffered injuries after a BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus crashed into some vehicles near Anjum-E-Islam School at SG Barve Marg in Kurla (West) on Monday night.    


According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the accident took place at 9.50 pm. The firefighting personnel, along with other authorities, have begun the rescue operations. At 10.10 pm, MFB declared the mishap as a 'Level-1' incident. 


A staff nurse at Kurla Bhabha Hospital has said that 20 people were brought injured to the medical facility while three others were brought dead. The details on the condition of the injured is awaited.


 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport kurla mumbai news Accident

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK