Central Railway registers freight loading of 5173 million tonnes this year

Updated on: 09 December,2024 07:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Central Railway has improved performance in commodities like food grains, sugar, containers and petroleum products which has enabled it to achieve the incremental loading over the corresponding month last year, an official statement said

Representational Pic/Central Railway/X

The Central Railway on Monday said that it has registered a remarkable freight loading of 51.73 million tonnes in this financial year.


In an official statement, the Central Railway said that it registered remarkable freight loading of 51.73 million tonnes in this financial year till now, with an impressive loading of 6.72 million tonnes for the month of November-2024.


It said, Central Railway has improved performance in commodities like food grains, sugar, containers and petroleum products which has enabled it to achieve the incremental loading over the corresponding month last year. 


Central Railway has registered loading of :

•    84 rakes of Foodgrains in November-2024 as against 36 rakes in November-2023 which is an impressive increase of 133.3%.

•    38 rakes of Sugar in November-2024 as against 31 rakes in November-2023 which is an increase of 22.6%.

•    771 rakes of Container in November-2024 as against 718 rakes in November-2023 registering a growth of 7.4%.

•    194 rakes of Petroleum products in November-2024 as against 185 rakes in November-2023 registering a growth of 4.7%.

The statement further said that there has been a total interchange of 346 trains per day during November 2024 as against 334 trains during the corresponding period last year registering an increase of 3.59 per cent. Also the average speed of Freight Trains improved from 12.6 kmph  to 14.6 per cent which is an improvement of 15 per cent.

"The Central Railway has been consistently putting in great efforts to better its performance and has been striving to better its own achievements," it said.

Central Railway united over 1000 kids with their families over last 10 months

Meanwhile, the Railway Police Force (RPF), in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and other frontline railway staff of the Central Railway (CR), rescued a total of 1,099 children, including 740 boys and 359 girls, from January to November this year, officials said. The data includes the children reunited with their parents with the help of NGOs like Childline.

“The children who come to the railway stations without informing their families as a result of some fight or some family issues or in search of a better life or the glamour of the city, etc., are found by trained RPF personnel. These RPF personnel connect with the children, understand their problems, and counsel them to reunite with their parents. Many of the parents express their deep gratitude and thankfulness for this noble service,” a CR spokesperson said.

