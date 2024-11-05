Breaking News
Exclusive | Baba Siddique murder case: Eyewitness gets extortion call
Mumbai: New five-tower station complex will transform Andheri skyline
Mumbai: How hard it is to get a seat in general coach during festival season
Exclusive | Even in his last moments, my father saved me, says Zeeshan Siddique
Mumbai: Another snakebite incident at Aarey colony
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Fall in unwarranted alarm chain pulling a good sign

Fall in unwarranted alarm chain pulling a good sign

Updated on: 06 November,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

Unwarranted ACP ends up inconveniencing passengers, the spokesperson said, adding that the misuse of the alarm chain is a punishable offence

Fall in unwarranted alarm chain pulling a good sign

Alarm chain is only allowed to be pulled during emergencies. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article
Fall in unwarranted alarm chain pulling a good sign
x
00:00

Alarm chain pulling cases on Central Railway (CR) trains have declined compared to last year. While 927 such cases were registered between April and September 2023, 823 cases were witnessed in the same period this year.


A CR spokesperson said an alarm chain pulling (ACP) option has been provided in suburban and mail/express trains for use during emergencies; it will alert the loco pilot (driver) and train manager (guard).


Unwarranted ACP ends up inconveniencing passengers, the spokesperson said, adding that the misuse of the alarm chain is a punishable offence.


The act of ACP not only affects the running of a particular train but also has a cascading effect on the ones following it, hampering the punctuality of mail/express and suburban trains, the spokesperson said.

Some of the reasons to pull the alarm chain include fires, health emergencies, criminal activities or accidents while boarding or alighting from the train.

There must be more awareness about alternatives like approaching railway staff in situations where immediate and urgent intervention is not needed.

More announcements must be made over the system at stations and in trains to warn passengers that pulling the alarm chain unnecessarily will attract a hefty fine. There is not as much awareness about this aspect as there is about the dangers of crossing the tracks, just to cite one example.

Our commuters, too, must be more empathetic to others, and how their actions may throw an entire train schedule out of gear. The fact that the chain pulling is declining is a positive factor. We must also see railway staff available so that commuters can approach them in case of a problem that needs to be resolved.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

The Editorial central railway news columnists mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK