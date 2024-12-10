A tragic BEST bus crash in Kurla claimed seven lives, including 20-year-old Afreen Shah on her first workday. The accident, which injured 42 others, highlights urgent concerns over road safety and congestion in Mumbai.

File Pic

Listen to this article BEST bus crash: 20-year-old left for 1st day at new job, never to return x 00:00

Tragedy struck a family in Mumbai when 20-year-old Afreen Shah, who had just begun her first day at a new job, became one of the seven victims of a horrific accident involving a BEST bus. The incident occurred on Monday night on SG Barve Road in Kurla (West), leaving her family and community in mourning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afreen’s father, Abdul Salim Shah, recounted his final conversation with his daughter, who had called him after work while trying to get an autorickshaw to return to their Shivaji Nagar home. According to Shah, the phone call occurred at 9.09 pm, during which he advised her to walk towards the highway to find transport more easily.

"She was struggling to get an autorickshaw after her first day at work with a private company. I told her to head towards the highway," Shah said. Just 45 minutes later, at 9.54 pm, Shah received a call from his daughter’s phone. However, it was not Afreen on the other end. Instead, it was a staffer from Bhabha Hospital, informing him about the tragic news.

"I rushed to the hospital and found my daughter’s lifeless body in the casualty ward. It was her first day at work, and now I will never get her back," the heartbroken father shared.

Afreen was among the seven individuals killed when the BEST bus, allegedly out of the driver’s control, ploughed through pedestrians and vehicles. The accident also left 42 others injured, many of whom were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Abdul Salim Shah called on the government to address the issues contributing to such accidents. "The roads here are chaotic and dangerous. Illegal parking, hawkers, metro rail work, and other violations make it impossible for people to walk safely. This has been the situation for years, and many lives have been lost. The government must take strict action to improve the conditions and ensure public safety," Shah urged.

According to PTI, the police have arrested the driver of the bus and charged him with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The investigation is underway to determine the precise cause of the accident. BEST authorities suspect a possible technical fault in the electric bus. As per PTI reports, an inspection by the RTO will confirm the findings.

The devastating accident has not only claimed innocent lives but also left families grappling with the loss of loved ones. Afreen’s tragic death highlights the pressing need for improved road safety and regulatory action in congested urban areas.

(With inputs from PTI)