The tragic Kurla BEST bus crash claimed 7 lives and injured 49 others. Investigations reveal that while driver Sanjay More has 33 years of experience with heavy vehicles, he had only 9 days of experience driving electric buses

In the ongoing investigation into the Kurla BEST bus accident, police have revealed that the bus driver, Sanjay More, began operating the electric bus only on December 1 this year, making it a new experience for him. However, More has been driving heavy vehicles since 1991 and holds a valid licence for the operation of such vehicles, including buses.

A resident of Aslfa village in Ghatkopar, More was arrested by the Kurla police following the tragic accident. Despite his recent experience with electric buses, More has 33 years of expertise in handling heavy vehicles, authorities confirmed.

Police sources told Midday, "Bus driver Sanjay More had previously operated BEST mini-buses and other regular buses. However, he did not have much experience operating electric buses. He started driving an electric bus on December 1 and had only been running the electric buses on the Kurla-Andheri route for nine days. Previously, More also worked with Mateshwari Transport Private Limited and Hansa Travels."

Adding to the ongoing inquiry, sources from BEST shared, "We suspect that there was a technical fault in the bus or that the driver lost control of the speed due to the electric bus. Around 49 people were injured in this incident, and seven people have died so far. Bus driver More has 33 years of experience driving heavy vehicles."

The BEST sources further clarified that the Regional Transport Office (RTO) team will thoroughly inspect the bus to identify all possible causes of the incident. "The actual cause will only be determined after the inspection by the RTO," they stated.

The incident has brought focus to the driver's limited exposure to electric buses and the possibility of technical malfunctions in the vehicle. Investigators continue to examine all aspects, including mechanical issues and human error, as part of their efforts to determine the root cause of this tragic event.