During the block period, all up and down fast line trains will run on slow lines between Goregaon and Borivali stations, the Western Railway said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Western Railway to operate jumbo block of five hours between Borivali and Goregaon stations on Sunday, check details x 00:00

The Western Railway on Friday, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that it will operate a jumbo block of five hours Borivali and Goregaon stations on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official statement, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a major block of five hours will be taken on up and down fast lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations from 10:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs on Sunday, 16th February.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, during the block period, all up and down fast line trains will run on slow lines between Goregaon and Borivali stations.

Due to block some up and down suburban services will remain cancelled and some of the Andheri and Borivali locals will run up to Goregaon station on Harbour line.

"Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements," the Western Railway said.

Western Railway launches special trains between Valsad-Danapur and Sabarmati-Banaras for Maha Kumbh Mela

In an another statement, the Western Railway said that in a bid to accommodate the increased passenger demand during the Maha Kumbh Mela-2025, Western Railway has announced the introduction of two pairs of special trains. These special services will operate on a special fare between Valsad – Danapur and Sabarmati – Banaras, offering more travel options to pilgrims and other passengers during this important religious event.

According to a press release from Shri Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the special trains are as follows:

1. Valsad – Danapur Maha Kumbh Mela Special (Train Nos. 09019/09020)

The Valsad – Danapur Maha Kumbh Mela Special will run two trips. Train No. 09019 will depart from Valsad at 08:40 hrs on Sunday, 23rd February 2025, and will arrive at Danapur at 18:00 hrs the following day. On the return leg, Train No. 09020 will leave Danapur at 23:30 hrs on Monday, 24th February 2025, and is scheduled to arrive at Valsad at 09:30 hrs on Wednesday.

This train will stop at several stations en route, including Navsari, Bhestan, Nandurbar, Amalner, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Chunar, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, and Ara.

The train will be equipped with various classes, including AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches, ensuring comfort and convenience for all passengers.