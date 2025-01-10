Passengers file complaints with Western Railway, demand double-decker rakes. Prabhutendolkar added, “We, as commuters, have been campaigning for newer Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) double-decker non-AC coaches on this train. Another train on the same route till Ahmedabad already has LHB double-decker AC coaches

The crowded Mumbai Central-Valsad train earlier this week

Commuters are struggling with overcrowding after the Mumbai Central-Valsad fast double-decker passenger train was replaced with old single-decker rakes. The crowding has become the new norm, prompting passengers beyond Virar to file complaints with Western Railway (WR). They are demanding the introduction of newer double-decker rakes on the route to alleviate congestion.

Prathamesh Prabhutendolkar, a regular commuter, told mid-day, “The train was already crowded when it was a double-decker. Now, with the same crowd but fewer seats, the situation has worsened. Earlier, the train could accommodate at least 300 passengers at a time. Now, the capacity has been halved.”

He further said, “The previous double-decker rakes had wider doors, making boarding and alighting easier. With the old rakes now in use, the door size has also decreased, adding to the inconvenience. During the up journey from Valsad to Mumbai Central, it’s challenging to board the train from Dahanu to Borivli due to the crowd. Similarly, disembarking from Boisar to Borivli is equally difficult. In the down journey from Mumbai Central to Valsad, the rush makes it tough to board right from Virar to Boisar.”

Prabhutendolkar added, “We, as commuters, have been campaigning for newer Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) double-decker non-AC coaches on this train. Another train on the same route till Ahmedabad already has LHB double-decker AC coaches. We’ve even emailed the railway minister regarding this. The old single-decker Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches currently in use are outdated and inadequate.”

Western Railway Chief PRO Vineet Abhishek said, “Safety and convenience of our passengers is our top most priority. The codal life of the double-decker coaches had been completed, and hence it was replaced with normal ICF coaches. To enhance passenger convenience, we have increased the number of coaches from 18 to 22.”