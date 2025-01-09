Western Railway has upgraded the Bandra Terminus – Hazrat Nizamuddin Garib Rath Express with modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, offering improved comfort, speed, and safety for passengers

In a move aimed at enhancing passenger comfort and safety, Western Railway has upgraded the rake of Train No. 12909/12910 Bandra Terminus - Hazrat Nizamuddin Garib Rath Express to the state-of-the-art Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. The introduction of these modern coaches replaces the conventional rake previously used for the train.

According to a press release issued by Shri Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the upgraded rake now comprises 19 coaches, all featuring AC 3-Tier Economy class. These coaches are designed with advanced features to significantly improve the overall travelling experience for passengers.

Shri Vineet explained that the new LHB rake boasts better interiors, which ensure a more pleasant and comfortable journey. The coaches adhere to high safety standards, including anti-climbing couplers, an efficient braking system, and the use of fire-retardant materials. Passengers will also appreciate the enhanced comfort of the berths, which are more spacious, and the improved design of the toilets, providing greater convenience during travel.

One of the key highlights of the LHB coaches is their ability to reach speeds of up to 160 kmph, potentially reducing travel time. Additionally, the new rake eliminates side middle berths, ensuring a more spacious seating arrangement and further enhancing passenger comfort.

The transition to LHB rakes is expected to significantly benefit passengers by providing a safer and more comfortable journey. These coaches are also known for their durability and better suspension, which contributes to a smoother ride.

The Bandra Terminus - Hazrat Nizamuddin Garib Rath Express serves as a crucial link between Mumbai and Delhi, catering to a large number of passengers daily. The introduction of the modern LHB rake underscores Western Railway’s commitment to improving passenger amenities and ensuring safer travel.

This development is part of Indian Railways’ broader initiative to replace conventional rakes with LHB coaches across its network, offering enhanced comfort, speed, and safety for travellers.