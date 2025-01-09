Breaking News
Torres scam: Customers were lured with cars, bikes and iPhones
Pitbull dog at Mahim beach: Activists say abandoning pet animals is not only illegal, but dangerous too
Maharashtra: 11-storey hub planned at Thane East station
Mumbai: Byculla zoo stops chicken meals for zoo inmates
Mumbai: Temporary house help brutally attacks employer, relative on Day 1 of work
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Bandra Terminu Hazrat Nizamuddin Garib Rath Express upgraded with LHB coaches for enhanced comfort

Bandra Terminu: Hazrat Nizamuddin Garib Rath Express upgraded with LHB coaches for enhanced comfort

Updated on: 09 January,2025 06:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

Western Railway has upgraded the Bandra Terminus – Hazrat Nizamuddin Garib Rath Express with modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, offering improved comfort, speed, and safety for passengers

Bandra Terminu: Hazrat Nizamuddin Garib Rath Express upgraded with LHB coaches for enhanced comfort

File Pic

Listen to this article
Bandra Terminu: Hazrat Nizamuddin Garib Rath Express upgraded with LHB coaches for enhanced comfort
x
00:00

In a move aimed at enhancing passenger comfort and safety, Western Railway has upgraded the rake of Train No. 12909/12910 Bandra Terminus - Hazrat Nizamuddin Garib Rath Express to the state-of-the-art Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. The introduction of these modern coaches replaces the conventional rake previously used for the train.


According to a press release issued by Shri Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the upgraded rake now comprises 19 coaches, all featuring AC 3-Tier Economy class. These coaches are designed with advanced features to significantly improve the overall travelling experience for passengers.


Shri Vineet explained that the new LHB rake boasts better interiors, which ensure a more pleasant and comfortable journey. The coaches adhere to high safety standards, including anti-climbing couplers, an efficient braking system, and the use of fire-retardant materials. Passengers will also appreciate the enhanced comfort of the berths, which are more spacious, and the improved design of the toilets, providing greater convenience during travel.


One of the key highlights of the LHB coaches is their ability to reach speeds of up to 160 kmph, potentially reducing travel time. Additionally, the new rake eliminates side middle berths, ensuring a more spacious seating arrangement and further enhancing passenger comfort.

The transition to LHB rakes is expected to significantly benefit passengers by providing a safer and more comfortable journey. These coaches are also known for their durability and better suspension, which contributes to a smoother ride.

The Bandra Terminus - Hazrat Nizamuddin Garib Rath Express serves as a crucial link between Mumbai and Delhi, catering to a large number of passengers daily. The introduction of the modern LHB rake underscores Western Railway’s commitment to improving passenger amenities and ensuring safer travel.

This development is part of Indian Railways’ broader initiative to replace conventional rakes with LHB coaches across its network, offering enhanced comfort, speed, and safety for travellers.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai news maharashtra bandra Bandra terminus western railway

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK