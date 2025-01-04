Mumbai Central-Valsad double decker train rake takes last run before its replacement

The double decker rake of train no. 59023/59024 Mumbai Central – Valsad fast passenger trains was replaced with conventional ICF rake, an official statement said

Mumbai Central-Valsad double decker train. Pic/Pratik Joshi

The Mumbai Central-Valsad double decker train on Saturday took last run before its replacement.

The double decker rake of train no. 59023/59024 Mumbai Central – Valsad fast passenger trains was replaced with conventional ICF rake, an official statement said.

It said that the rakes of four more pairs of trains, viz. Train No. 59049/59050, Train No. 59039/59040, Train No. 59045/59046 & Train No. 19001/19002 merged with the rake link.

Due to the integration of rake link, there are some changes in the terminals/timings at originating/terminating stations, revision of timings and skipping of halts and additional halts to some of these trains, the statement said.

It further said that to make travelling experience of passengers more comfortable and to ensure increase in safety, Western Railway has replaced the existing double decker rake of Train No. 59023/59024 Mumbai Central – Valsad Fast Passenger with conventional ICF rake.

The statement said that for better train operations the rakes of four more pairs of trains, viz. Train No. 59049/59050, Train No. 59039/59040, Train No. 59045/59046 and Train No. 19001/19002 will be merged with the rake of Train No. 59023/59024 Mumbai Central – Valsad Fast Passenger. Due to this integration of rake link, there has been some changes in the terminals/timings at originating/terminating stations, revision of timings and skipping of halts and additional halts to some of these trains. It is worth mentioning that all the above trains will run as fully unreserved.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the existing Double Decker rake of Train No. 59023/59024 Mumbai Central – Valsad Fast Passenger, the same is being replaced with a conventional ICF rake w.e.f 5th January, 2025. The train will now run with revised composition of 22 coaches instead of earlier 18 coaches and will be fully unreserved comprising of coaches earmarked for Ladies, MST passholders and First Class passengers. Similarly, the other four pairs of trains of the rake link will also comprise of 22 fully unreserved coaches.

Change in Terminal/Timings at originating/terminating stations and halt skipped/additional halt provided are as under:-

- The change in composition of Train no 59049/59050 Valsad – Vadodara – Valsad Passenger will be w.e.f 6th January, 2025.

- The change in composition of Train no 19001 Virar – Surat Passenger will be w.e.f 5th January, 2025.

- The change in composition of Train 19002 Surat - Virar Passenger will be w.e.f 6th January, 2025.

- The change in composition of Train no 59039 Virar – Valsad Passenger will be w.e.f 6th January, 2025.

- The change in composition as well as change/revision in terminal/timings of Train No. 59045 Bandra Terminus – Vapi Fast Passenger will be w.e.f 5th January, 2025. This train will now originate from Mumbai Central at 09:55 hrs instead of Bandra Terminus and arrive Vapi at 13:30 hrs, the same day. The stoppages of this Train at Andheri, Bhayandar, Vasai Road, Vaitarna, Kelve Road, Vangaon, Bordi Road & Karambeli stations has been skipped.

To compensate the skipping of halts of Train No. 59045, Train No. 09055 Bandra Terminus – Udhna Special has been given additional stoppages at Andheri, Bhayandar, Vasai Road, Vaitarna, Saphale, Kelve Road, Palghar, Vangaon, Dahanu Road, Gholvad, Bordi Road, Umargam Road, Sanjan, Bhilad & Karambeli stations w.e.f 5th January, 2025. Accordingly, this train will now depart from Bandra Terminus at 09:00 hrs instead of 09:50 hrs, and reach Udhna at 15:05 hrs instead of 14:05 hrs, the same day.

- The change in composition as well as change/revision in terminal/timings of Train No. 59046 Valsad - Bandra Terminus Passenger will be w.e.f 5th January, 2025. This train will now terminate at Virar station instead of Bandra Terminus. The train will depart from Valsad at 14:15 hrs instead of 16:55 hrs and arrive Virar at 16:25 hrs, the same day. The stoppages of this Train at Atul, Pardi, Udvada, Karambeli, Bhilad, Sanjan, Umargam Road, Bordi Road, Gholvad, Dahanu Road, Vangaon, Kelve Road & Vaitarna stations has been skipped.

To compensate the skipping of halts of Train No. 59046, Train No. 09056 Udhna - Bandra Terminus Special has been given additional stoppages at Atul, Pardi, Udvada, Karambeli, Bhilad, Sanjan, Umargam Road, Bordi Road, Gholvad, Dahanu Road, Vangaon, Palghar, Kelve Road, Saphale, Vaitarna, Vasai Road & Andheri stations w.e.f 5th January, 2025. Accordingly, this train will now depart from Udhna at 15:45 hrs instead of 16:15 hrs and arrive Bandra Terminus at 21:35 hrs, the same day.

- The change in composition as well as change/revision in terminal/timings of Train No. 59040 Vapi - Virar Passenger will be w.e.f 5th January, 2025. This train has now been extended upto Mumbai Central. The train will depart from Vapi at 14:00 hrs and arrive Mumbai Central at 17:30 hrs, the same day and has been given additional stoppage at Borivali station.

"The passengers are requested to kindly take note of the changes and for detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, may please visit the website," the statement said.