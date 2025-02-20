Breaking News
Mansukh Mandaviya joins CM Fadnavis in Pune padyatra on Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
Dhananjay Munde made agriculture dept release funds over non-existent cabinet decisions: Damania
Uddhav wanted to make Shinde CM in 2019 but BJP, MVA allies stood in way: Raut
Maha Kumbh helicopter ride scam: Cyber fraud gang busted by Mumbai Police
Customs seize drugs worth Rs 10.22 crore at Mumbai airport
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra govt to acquire land in Agra for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra govt to acquire land in Agra for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Updated on: 20 February,2025 07:36 AM IST  |  Agra
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

CM Fadnavis was addressing a programme in Agra marking the 395th birth anniversary of the Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated

Maharashtra govt to acquire land in Agra for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis

Listen to this article
Maharashtra govt to acquire land in Agra for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial: CM Devendra Fadnavis
x
00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced that the state government would build a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial in Agra where he was kept prisoner. CM Fadnavis was addressing a programme in Agra marking the 395th birth anniversary of the Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated, reported news agency ANI.


He said he would speak to his Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this connection and the state government would acquire land for setting up a memorial in the place called Meena Bazaar. "A grand monument will be erected in Agra Kothi (which is known as Meena Bazaar today), where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was kept prisoner. The Maharashtra government will acquire the land. There will be a magnificent monument of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I will speak to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath myself...," CM Fadnavis said, reported ANI.


Earlier, Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, attended the 395th birth anniversary celebration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Shivneri fort in Junnar, Maharashtra. Addressing the public on the occasion, CM Fadnavis promised to develop and remove encroachment from his forts.


Fadnavis said, "I extend my wishes to all the citizens on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary. Every year, we come here to take the inspiration from this fort to serve the Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not just a warrior but also a good administrator. We will develop all his forts. We are constituting a task force to remove the encroachment from all the forts."

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed that the Maharashtra government has sent 12 forts to be enlisted in the UNESCO World Heritage List, and Shivneri is one of them. "By putting tilak of soil from Shivaji Maharaj's fort, we pledge to work for the development of Maharashtra till our last breath and last drop of blood. Whenever we come here, we get inspiration and feel a different energy. 12 forts are being sent to UNESCO and Shivneri is one of them. The birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is celebrated even in foreign countries. It is also being celebrated in UP's Agra," Shinde said, reported ANI.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also emphasised Shivaji Maharaj's legacy and his inspirational influence on people. "Lakhs of people visit here (Shivneri Fort) today to pay their respect every year. Several forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are the inspiration for all the citizens. We will ensure no lack of funds for the development of all the forts of Shivaji Maharaj. The good governance and social justice of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are still an inspiration for us to work accordingly," Pawar said, reported ANI.

Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a 17th-century Indian warrior king who founded the Maratha Empire. He is considered to be one of the greatest warriors in Indian history. In 1674, he laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in western India after fighting fiercely with the Mughals in 1670. In addition to creating a well-organized administrative system, Shivaji Maharaj established a broad civil code for the local populace. The day's major objective is to honour the great warrior's contribution to the restoration of the Maratha Empire and to recognize his extensive legacy.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

devendra fadnavis shivaji maharaj agra birth anniversary mumbai news mumbai Shivaji Jayanti maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK