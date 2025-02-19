Thane's civic body organises foot march to mark Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj jayanti

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 February,2025 01:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The march, jointly organised by the Collectorate Thane and Thane Municipal Corporation under the directives of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, commenced at 7:30 AM from the Shiv Samarth School grounds

Pic/Thane Municipal Corporation

Thane city reverberated with chants of "Jai Shivaji, Jai Bharat" as a 6 km foot march was organised by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on the occasion of the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 4,000 enthusiastic citizens, government officials, employees, and students from various schools and colleges actively participating in the march.


A grand tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj


The march, jointly organised by the Collectorate Thane and Thane Municipal Corporation under the directives of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, commenced at 7:30 AM from the Shiv Samarth School grounds. The participants followed a meticulously planned route, covering key landmarks such as Marotrao Shinde Tarn Talav, Prabhat Cinema Signal, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue, Central Maidan, Thane District Jail, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Khopat Signal, and Municipal Headquarters, before concluding back at the Shiv Samarth School.


Prominent dignitaries in attendance

According to TMC, several dignitaries, including, District Collector Ashok Shingare, Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Rohan Ghuge, Resident Deputy District Collector Dr. Sandeep Mane, Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Prashant Rode, Deputy Commissioner Umesh Birari, Fire Department Chief Girish Jhalke and Health Officer Dr. Rani Shinde, were present during the march.

Several other senior officials and assistant commissioners also marked their presence, demonstrating the significance of the event in Thane’s civic and administrative circles.

A day of cultural and sporting recognition

According to the Thane's civic body, school students presented enthralling field demonstrations, paying homage to the great Maratha warrior. Following the march, a felicitation ceremony was conducted to honour outstanding sports personalities for their contributions in various sports fields.

Among those honoured were:

  • Shrikant Wad, Badminton player and Dronacharya Award recipient
  • Pankaj Shirsat, Arjuna Awardee in Kabaddi and Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police
  • Malvika Bansod, an Accomplished Badminton player
  • Deep Sambhiya, Badminton player
  • Pooja Surve, International Rhythmic Gymnast and Referee
  • Nilesh Salunke, Shiv Chhatrapati State Sports Awardee
  • Shraddha Talekar, Shiv Chhatrapati State Sports Awardee
  • Madhura Sinhasane, Weightlifting athlete
  • Suvarna Bartakke, District Sports Officer
  • District collector’s inspiring words

Speaking at the event, District Collector Ashok Shingare expressed deep admiration for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s indomitable spirit. “The name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj instils 'Veerashree' (bravery) in all of us. Today, as we celebrate his 395th birth anniversary, we draw energy and inspiration from his remarkable achievements,” he said.

He further emphasised the importance of the march in connecting the younger generation with Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy. "Shiv Jayanti is a day of great significance, and this foot march was organized to ensure that the history of Shiv Chhatrapati reaches the minds of our youth. The dedication and participation of the people of Thane are truly commendable," he added, while also appreciating the efforts of the Thane Municipal Corporation in organizing the event on such a grand scale.

