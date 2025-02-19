The day's key objective is to honour the great warrior's contribution to the restoration of the Maratha Empire and to recognise his legacy

PM Modi on Wednesday paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 395th birth anniversary.

"I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His valour and visionary leadership laid the foundation for Swarajya, inspiring generations to uphold the values of courage and justice. He inspires us in building a strong, self-reliant and prosperous India," PM Modi wrote on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his respects to Shivaji Maharaj and said he will always be remembered as a nation-builder.

He said in a post on X, "The life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji, who proclaimed 'Hindavi Swarajya', was a confluence of ethics, duty and piety. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the protector of the flag of Sanatan self-respect by fighting throughout his life against the fundamentalist invaders, will always be remembered as a nation builder,"

Defence Minister Rajanath Singh paid tribute to Shivaji Maharaj saying that his unmatched courage, commitment to justice and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people continue to inspire us.

"I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on his Jayanti. His unmatched courage, commitment to justice and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people continue to inspire us. Shivaji Maharaj's legacy of selfless service, integrity and resilience will pave the way for prosperity and peace for coming generations," Rajnath Singh wrote on X.

Shivaji Shahaji Bhonsale was born on February 19, 1630, at Pune's Shivneri Fort. The celebrated Maratha ruler's birthday is commemorated during the festival of Jayanti in India.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a 17th-century Indian warrior king who founded the Maratha Confederacy also known as Maratha Empire. He is also considered to be one of the greatest warriors in Indian history.

In 1674, he laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in western India after a fierce fight with the Mughals in 1670. In addition to creating a well-organised administrative system, Shivaji Maharaj also established a broad civil code for the local populace.

The day's key objective is to honour the great warrior's contribution to the restoration of the Maratha Empire and to recognise his legacy.



(With Agency inputs)