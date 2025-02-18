Breaking News
PM Modi holds talks with Amir of Qatar, says had 'very productive meeting with my brother'

Updated on: 18 February,2025 10:57 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

The Prime Minister, who described the Qatar Amir as his 'brother', said trade featured prominently in the talks and the two countries want to increase and diversify trade linkages

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he had a "very productive" meeting in the national capital with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. He described the visit as "even more special" as the two countries have elevated their bilateral ties to Strategic Partnership.


PM Modi, who described the Qatar Amir as his "brother", said trade featured prominently in the talks and the two countries want to increase and diversify trade linkages, reported news agency ANI.


"Had a very productive meeting with my brother, Amir of Qatar HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, earlier today. Under his leadership, Qatar has scaled new heights of progress. He is also committed to a strong India-Qatar friendship. This visit is even more special because we have elevated our ties to a Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said in a post on X.


"Trade featured prominently in our talks. We want to increase and diversify India-Qatar trade linkages. Our nations can also work closely in sectors like energy, technology, healthcare, food processing, pharma and green hydrogen," he added.

India and Qatar on Tuesday signed an agreement to formally elevate their relations to a Strategic Partnership and exchanged multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) focusing on trade, energy, investments, innovation, technology, food security, culture, and people-to-people ties, ANI reported.

The Agreement on Establishment of Strategic Partnership between the two countries was exchanged in the presence of PM Modi and Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, reported ANI.

PM Modi and the Amir of Qatar held delegation-level talks and both countries also signed a revised agreement for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion concerning taxes on income.

The Amir of Qatar, who arrived in India on a two-day visit on Monday, received the Guard of Honour and a ceremonial welcome in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in the morning.

He was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, and a business delegation. The Amir of Qatar had last been to India on a State Visit in March 2015.

(With ANI inputs)

