Pawar said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj established the Swarajya and set an example of a people-centric state. He awakened the pride of Maharashtra and instilled the courage and strength in the people to unfurl flags beyond the borders, the Deputy CM stated

File pic

Listen to this article Ajit Pawar pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the eve of his birth anniversary x 00:00

Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Ajit Pawar paid his tributes to Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Tuesday, on the eve of his birth anniversary celebrations in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Pawar said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj united the Mavalas in the valleys of the Sahyadri mountains and established the Swarajya for the people, setting the example of a people-centric state. He awakened the pride of Maharashtra and instilled the courage and strength in the people to unfurl flags beyond the borders, challenging the throne of Delhi."

"The pride of Maharashtra that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ignited has been upheld by every generation born in this land for the past four centuries, often sacrificing their lives. The credit for awakening the spirit of Maharashtra in its people belongs entirely to the actions, bravery, courage, achievements, and ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We are fortunate that such a visionary was born on Maharashtra soil, and it is by following his ideals that the state has come this far and will continue to advance in the same manner," he added.

"Let the joyous celebration of Shiv Jayanti be celebrated in every home and heart across the state," said Pawar.

The deputy CM also paid his tributes to Shahaji Raje Bhosale, Rajmata Jijabai, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: 6-km foot march to be held in Thane on Feb 19

A 6-kilometer foot march, titled "Jay Shivaji Jay Bharat," will be held in Maharashtra's Thane district on February 19 city to celebrate the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025.

According to an official statement, the march will see the participation of approximately 5,000 to 6,000 people.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Prashant Rode, Additional Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said that thousands of youths were likely to attend the event on February 19.

As per instructions from the Government of India’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, similar foot marches of 6 kilometers will be organised in all districts. The march in Thane on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be attended by several dignitaries, including Deputy Chief Minister and Thane District Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske, Members of the Legislative Assembly Sanjay Kelkar, Niranjan Davkhare, Dr. Jitendra Awhad, and other prominent personalities from various fields, the official statement said.

Government, semi-government, and local self-governing bodies' employees, students from educational institutions, and members of social organisations, trusts, and the National Service Scheme (NSS) will participate in the march, it said.

The foot march will start at 7:30 am from Shivsamarth School Ground, located near Gadkari Rangayatan, and will cover various landmarks including Marotrao Shinde Taran Talav, Datt Mandir Ghat, Prabhat Cinema Signal, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue, and several other locations across Thane.