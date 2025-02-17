Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar deflects questions on Dhananjay Munde's resignation in the aftermath of the Beed sarpanch murder, urging reporters to ask Munde directly.

File Pic

Listen to this article Ajit Pawar calls on Munde to take moral responsibility and address resignation questions x 00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday dodged questions regarding the resignation of embattled Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Dhananjay Munde, stating that reporters should direct such queries to Munde himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Munde, who has come under severe scrutiny following the arrest of his close aide, Walmik Karad, in an extortion case linked to the brutal murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh on December 9, has been at the centre of a political storm. Both opposition and ruling alliance leaders have called for his resignation in light of the growing controversy surrounding the case.

Speaking to the media in Nashik, Pawar refrained from offering a direct opinion on whether Munde should step down. "Munde claims he has no connection to the case. However, I had tendered my resignation in 2010 as the state water resources minister when similar allegations were levelled against me," Pawar said, referring to his own resignation amid an earlier controversy. He also pointed out that former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had resigned after a train accident, emphasising that moral responsibility often calls for such actions, although many individuals in similar situations had refused to resign.

"You should ask Munde whether he will quit citing moral responsibility," Pawar added, continuing to deflect questions on Munde's fate and leaving the decision to the embattled minister.

The murder of Santosh Deshmukh, who was killed under brutal circumstances, has sparked widespread outrage. Pawar described the incident as "highly condemnable" but stressed that the investigation led by various agencies would reveal the truth and hold all individuals involved accountable, leaving no one spared.

When asked about the recent meeting between Munde and BJP MLA Dhas, who has been calling for Munde's resignation over the Beed murder and has also accused him of corruption, Pawar revealed he was unaware of the meeting and did not offer further comments on the issue.

The controversy surrounding Munde and his involvement in the extortion case has led to political tension in Maharashtra, with opposition leaders pushing for his immediate resignation as the investigations continue. As the inquiry progresses, the NCP minister’s political future hangs in the balance, and further developments are expected in the coming days.

(With inputs from PTI)